Impact Health USA Unveils Fully Managed Healthcare Business Package

Turnkey Solution for Entrepreneurs Provides Fully Managed Healthcare Business-In-A-Box with Specialized Services, Low Cost, and Continuous Income Streams

GLENDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact Health USA, a telehealth company operational in more than 35 states, is introducing its business-in-a-box solution, empowering entrepreneurs and business owners to step into the burgeoning telehealth industry with ease.

Impact Health USA offers a comprehensive platform that caters to entrepreneurs seeking to establish a fully functional healthcare online business or telehealth business. This turnkey approach allows business owners to focus on client acquisition and vision-driving, while Impact Health USA manages all clinical and technical aspects, providing a seamless end-to-end experience.

"Our goal is to redefine entrepreneurship in the telehealth sector," says Joshua Thompson, Founder of Impact Health USA. "We take care of the intricacies, from hiring the doctors to doing clinical work on the backend and front-end marketing, providing entrepreneurs with a stress-free path to success," Mr. Thompson said.

Impact Health USA apart highlights its commitment to providing a diverse range of specialized medical services. Unlike other telehealth services limited to specific medical fields, the company's network comprises fully accredited physicians and healthcare experts spanning multiple specialties. This ensures that clients receive comprehensive healthcare solutions tailored to their unique needs.

Specifically, Impact Health USA offers cost-effective solutions with customizable services tailored to individual business needs. The platform’s seamless onboarding processes make it easy for entrepreneurs to transition into the telehealth industry without disruption, and a team of experienced healthcare professionals guarantees the highest standards of care and service delivery.

“Our track record of happy customers is of paramount importance for new client acquisition, namely for the new entrepreneurs who join our network,” Impact Health USA’s Founder added. The business model ensures consistent revenue streams through recurring patient consultations, offering long-term financial stability.

Impact Health USA specializes in fully managing telehealth clinics across the United States, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on growing their healthcare business. The company handles all aspects of healthcare and medical staffing, ensuring a hands-off approach for business owners who can confidently navigate the evolving healthcare landscape.

About Impact Health USA

Impact Health USA is a telehealth company operational in more than 35 states, offering a turnkey solution for entrepreneurs and business owners looking to establish and grow their healthcare business. With a focus on comprehensive healthcare solutions and a hands-off approach to operations, Impact Health USA is at the forefront of healthcare innovation and business scalability.

About Joshua Thompson

Joshua Thompson, Founder and CEO of Impact Health USA, transformed a challenging upbringing into a testament of resilience and innovation. Raised in a low-income household, he dropped out of high school to support his family, gaining a masterclass in resilience while working at his grandfather's furniture store. Joshua's entrepreneurial journey began with a small moving company, evolving unexpectedly into a medical marijuana doctor's office. The bold step led to significant business growth. In 2020, amid the pandemic, Joshua pivoted to Telehealth, offering mental health, hormone therapy, and weight loss treatment. Impact Health USA now stands as a realization of his vision for accessible healthcare.

