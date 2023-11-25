LIBERO COPPER ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF AUDITOR
Libero Copper (TSX:LBC)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (“Libero Copper”) announces a change in auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("Former Auditor") to Davidson & Co LLP ("Successor Auditor") effective November 22, 2023.
At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective November 15, 2023 and the board of directors of the Company, on the recommendation of the Company’s Audit Committee, appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective November 15, 2023, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the period commencing at the beginning of the Company's two most recently completed financial years and ending on the date of resignation of the Former Auditor. There are no reportable events (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Options (“NI 51-102”) including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined in NI 51-102 (Part 4.11) between the Company and the Former Auditor. In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed and approved by the Company’s Audit Committee and the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.
Further to an at-the-market offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated March 22, 2023, the Company issued 3,161,000 shares and raised gross proceeds of $164,969 pursuant to this ATM Distribution from July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023 Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. received 2% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash payment of $3,299.
About Libero Copper
Libero Copper is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes the Mocoa deposit in Putumayo, Colombia and the Esperanza project in San Juan, Argentina. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in South America.
Additional Information
Ian Harris
Chief Executive Officer
+1 604 294 9039
harris@liberocopper.com
Michelle Borromeo
Vice President Investor Relations
+1 604 715 6845
borromeo@liberocopper.com
