Joint statement on safe, caring and inclusive schools

CANADA, November 24 - Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care; Sonia Furstenau, MLA for Cowichan Valley; BC School Trustees Association; BC School Superintendents Association; BC Association of School Business Officials; BC Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association; BC Teachers’ Federation; CUPE BC; BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils; Federation of Independent School Associations; First Nations Education Steering Committee; First Nations Schools Association; and Métis Nation BC have released the following statement about safe, caring and inclusive schools:

“All of B.C.’s provincial education partners for K-12 schools, joined by Minister Rachna Singh and MLA Sonia Furstenau, are standing together in solidarity to ensure every school is a place where all students deserve to be welcomed, included and respected in a safe learning environment, while being fully and completely themselves.

“There is no room for any type of discrimination in our schools. The B.C. Human Rights Code protects B.C. students from discrimination based on Indigenous identity, race, colour, ancestry, place of origin, religion, marital status, family status, physical or mental disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or age. Every school in B.C. should be a place where everyone is welcome, and no student should feel unsafe or excluded.

“We want to recognize the work being done to ensure all students and staff are protected from discrimination at school. Building an education system that is welcoming for all of B.C.’s K-12 students, staff and families is critical with a focus on student success and well-being at the centre. As provincial education partners, we stand unified in this commitment.”