Winners of Greenpreneur Grants celebrated at special ceremony

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 24, 2023 (SKNIS): In an effort to foster the development of green entrepreneurs and business in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) collaborated with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to award various greenpreneur grants.

The ceremony, held at the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship on November 23, highlighted the achievements of two remarkable entrepreneurs: Eurtha Chiverton from Kittitian Bloom and Jeune Guishard-Pine of the St. Kitts Beekeeper’s Co-operative. Both were honoured as the latest recipients of the US $10,000 grant, a testament to their innovative contributions to sustainable business practices in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is an international organization established by treaty, focusing on aiding developing and emerging economies in achieving robust, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth. The Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs programme, a part of this initiative, is financially backed by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and extends GGGI’s Global Greenpreneurs Programme. Its main objective is to foster the development of green businesses in the Eastern Caribbean. By doing so, the program aims to generate inclusive green employment opportunities, improve sustainability, and assist these nations in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and specific climate action targets.

Ministrer responsible for the SBDC and Ministry of Agriculture, the Honourable Samal Duggins, highlighted the significance of such initiatives in propelling the economy towards a sustainable model for small island states.

“When you think about the green growth model where we are asking our entrepreneurs to partake in activities that drive economic development, coupled with the environmental sustainability, the idea of reducing poverty and the social inclusion, that mix brings together exactly what we talk about, a sustainable island state where we can make money while bolstering our environment, while including all genders, including persons with disability, including everyone and at the same time, we can say to the world that we are on the rise for development.”

He commended the grant awardees, underscoring the critical role of agricultural resilience in addressing climate change. He noted that these initiatives not only showcase but also bolster the resilience of the agricultural sector against environmental challenges. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to all participants involved in the grant program and offered congratulations to the successful recipients.

The GGGI provided a 12-week online training programme, which included mentorship, coaching, and networking opportunities for green entrepreneurs from six OECS countries namely Antigua & Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Participants, either individuals or teams, had the opportunity to win $10,000 in seed funding through a Business Plan Competition. This funding is intended to develop their projects and present innovative solutions for climate change and sustainability in the region.