Michael Freund Featured in USA Today Article Spotlighting Jewish Americans in the Israeli Conflict

Michael Freund discussed his views on the Israeli conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah and the commitment his family has made to serve.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid the escalating conflict following the October 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israeli border communities, Michael Freund , founder of Shavei Israel and former adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is among the expert voices called upon to give a broader point of view. Mr. Freund was featured in a November 7th USA Today article featuring Jewish American stories of support for Israel.Freund, a Jewish American with dual citizenship, is watching the conflict play out from the eyes of a father. His five sons are all currently serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), four of them having been called up for combat reserve duty in elite units.. Freund believes their service is more than a personal choice; it’s a testament to the deep bond and allegiance the Freund family holds for Israel."It’s important that we share the stories of individuals, of families, as this conflict plays out,” notes Freund. “We are all connected, and this situation has shown us how a conflict can disrupt the world on such a massive scale. Every chance to share those stories is a chance to build bridges and find solutions."This collective urgency among Jewish Americans like Freund and others is detailed in articles like the USA Today feature. Freund is intent on lending his worldview to the global discussion of the situation along Israeli borders and throughout Gaza. USA Today continues to cover the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and bring diverse voices to the conversation, providing news that is relevant and current.Michael Freund is a rabbi and writer who supports his community through advocacy and the written word. As a columnist and correspondent for the Jerusalem Post, he has written for Israel’s largest English-language daily publication with his column, “Fundamentally Freund.” Rabbi Freund has five sons and is proud of their community contributions including service in IDF combat units. He has co-authored two books and is the founder of Jerusalem-based Shavei Israel.###For more news and information on Shavei Israel, visit their website at www.shavei.org To learn more about Michael Freund, you can visit his Linkedin profile.XXX