Michael Freund Champions Online Safety: Hezbollah Account Suspended on X Social Media Platform

Proactive reporting by known activist and expert, Michael Freund resulted in the removal of the terrorist organization’s account on the social media platform.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an impactful move to countering terrorist activity online, Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), has suspended the account of Hezbollah, a group designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the US government since 1997. The vigilance and proactive reporting of Rabbi Michael Freund, a distinguished member of the Jewish community and the founder of Shavei Israel prompted this decisive action.
In early October, Freund, also a journalist and columnist for The Jerusalem Post Magazine and former deputy communications director for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, raised concerns about the active presence of Hezbollah on the X platform. "Hezbollah has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the US government since 1997, yet they have an active X account," Freund pointed out in a tweet addressed to Elon Musk. "Why is their account permitted?"
Upon reporting the account, @Hezbollah_FA, Freund was notified that X had suspended it for violating policies related to violent threats. This move aligns with the platform’s commitment to enforcing its policies and ensuring the safety of its users.
"Small steps lead to significant impacts on the ongoing battle against online extremism,” said Freund. “We must remain vigilant and continue to report and challenge those who seek to spread hate and violence."
Michael Freund founded Shavei Israel to assist hidden Jewish communities in Aliyah—a return
to Zion. The non-profit organization assists descendants of the Jewish people in reclaiming their roots, seeking out the Lost Tribes of Israel in a worldwide movement to strengthen the ties between the Jewish people, the State of Israel, and descendants throughout the world.
Freund is a syndicated columnist, author, and advocate, serving the Jewish community globally. A graduate with honors from Princeton University, and an MBA holder from Columbia University, Freund moved to Israel, raised his family, and dedicated his life to humanitarian and political efforts, contributing significantly to the community's well-being.
