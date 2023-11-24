Repayerment, LLC Unveils Innovative Solution Empowering Employees to Repay Student Loans and Save for Retirement
The company's revolutionary platform aligns with the SECURE 2.0 Act, transforming student loan repayment into retirement savings.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Repayerment, LLC, a pioneering force in employee benefits, has launched a groundbreaking platform that allows employers to match student loan payments with contributions to their employees' retirement plans, in compliance with the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022. By seamlessly integrating student loan repayment with retirement savings, Repayerment addresses the dilemma faced by many employees torn between two financial priorities.
The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed into law on December 29, 2022, offers substantial benefits to both employers and employees. Repayerment leverages this legislation, enabling organizations to enhance their benefits packages and promote financial well-being among their workforce.
Repayerment's user-friendly system connects directly to every student loan servicer, facilitating a secure online portal for employees to link their accounts. The platform automates real-time verification of payments, ensuring accuracy and efficiency. Employers can effortlessly track and fund retirement contributions, promoting competitiveness, boosting retention, fostering equality, and ultimately improving employee productivity.
The platform's transparent pricing model—$2.50 per participant per month—offers plan design assistance, implementation support, training, employee communication materials, and US-based support for employees and administrators. With no minimum or maximum participant requirements and no long-term contracts, Repayerment provides a hassle-free solution for organizations committed to empowering their workforce.
For further information, visit https://www.repayerment.com/ now.
About Repayerment, LLC
Repayerment, LLC is a trailblazing provider of employee benefits, revolutionizing the intersection of student loan repayment and retirement savings. Aligned with the SECURE 2.0 Act, Repayerment's innovative platform empowers employers to match student loan payments with contributions to retirement plans, fostering financial well-being and enhancing workforce satisfaction.
Jason Baum
Repayerment, LLC
+1 888-844-4012
jason@repayerment.com