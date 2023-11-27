Exposure Ninja Digital Marketing Agency Announces Charlie Marchant as New CEO
We’re relentlessly focused on driving results through search for our clients at Exposure Ninja, with an unwavering dedication to staying at the forefront of SEO innovation”NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven days ago, on Monday, November 20th, Exposure Ninja, the dynamic search-first agency, proudly welcomed Charlie Marchant as its newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Under her guidance, Exposure Ninja achieved B Corp certification in May 2023, showcasing the agency's commitment to social and environmental responsibility.
— Charlie Marchant
Marking a pivotal moment as the company charts an ambitious growth trajectory for 2024, Charlie brings over six and a half years of invaluable experience to the role. Previously serving as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Exposure Ninja, her impressive track record includes collaborations with industry giants such as Siemens, CHAS, and Spirax Sarco.
The appointment of Charlie follows significant efforts in promoting diversity and gender equality within Exposure Ninja’s leadership. Recent statistics from March 2023 reveal that 63.60% of the agency's management team identifies as female, showcasing a commitment to fostering a balanced and inclusive workplace. Moreover, 54.55% of the management team falls under Exposure Ninja's definition of 'under-represented social groups,' considering factors beyond gender, such as individuals who have lived and grown up in lower-income areas.
During her tenure as COO, Charlie successfully led the agency's expansion into branding services, resulting in an impressive 244% increase in company revenue. In 2023, Exposure Ninja garnered industry accolades for its outstanding SEO and PPC campaigns, clinching three Global Search Awards. As the digital landscape undergoes significant shifts with Google's introduction of SGE results, Exposure Ninja remains unfazed. Charlie revealed that the agency has conducted innovative tests and experiments to decipher SGE ranking factors, successfully securing content positions in the carousel.
She went on to say, “We’re expecting significant disruption in the industry as Google rolls out its new SGE results. We’ve run innovative tests and experiments to figure out SGE ranking factors to bolster search positions for our clients. We've found a set of ranking factors for SGE and have successfully got content ranking in the carousel. Whilst the rest of the industry panics, we’re confident in our search expertise.”
The announcement of Charlie Marchant's CEO appointment follows the decision of Founder-CEO Tim Cameron-Kitchen to step back from day-to-day operations, redirecting his focus towards the expansion of the Shinobi Group. Tim, renowned for his best-selling book, "How To Get to the Top of Google," and YouTube presence on the Exposure Ninja YouTube channel, will remain actively involved in Exposure Ninja's management and marketing.
Tim expressed confidence in Charlie's leadership, stating, "Having spoken to her about her vision for the company, it's clear that Charlie will make a great leader. She's had an immense impact on Exposure Ninja already and is a fantastic role model for the team who have thrived working with her. I can't wait to see the next level of Exposure Ninja's growth with Charlie in the CEO position."
In her new role, Charlie Marchant will steer the agency's ambitious growth strategy, overseeing the expansion of US operations and leading innovative initiatives in search. The focus remains on developing creative services with a core emphasis on delivering exceptional ROI for clients.
To delve deeper into Charlie Marchant's insights on her new role, Exposure Ninja has released a YouTube video interview featuring Charlie and Tim, discussing her career progression and her move to the CEO role. Charlie has also shared her personal reflections on her promotion to CEO in an Exposure Ninja blog post.
About Exposure Ninja: Exposure Ninja is a leading digital marketing agency headquartered in the UK, boasting a global team of over 75 professionals. With a base in Nottingham and a remote workforce serving clients in the UK, USA, and internationally, Exposure Ninja is currently shortlisted as a finalist for five UK Search Awards.
For interview requests, reach out to Charlie directly via email at charlie@exposureninja.com
