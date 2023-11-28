Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,893 in the last 365 days.

Sir Patrick Bijou Unveils "Dominion" – A Literary Triumph

Image of Sir Patrick Bijou

Sir Patrick Bijou, the distinguished figure originating from Georgetown, Guyana, unveils his latest literary masterpiece, "Dominion."

Sir Patrick is a passionate venture capitalist with an eye for promising start-ups and industry-changing ideas.”
— Sir partrick bijou
UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Patrick Bijou, distinguished figure from Georgetown, Guyana, announces the release of his latest literary work, "Dominion." The unveiling of this literary triumph comes amid global acclaim for Sir Patrick's creative prowess.

"Dominion," a transformative narrative, introduces readers to the protagonist, Alan, thrust into an unknown dimension—a world beyond imagination. The narrative poses the question: Is Alan locked in a dream, or has he discovered a cosmic truth that defies all logic? "Dominion" offers a transformative journey into uncharted depths, transcending traditional storytelling.

In recognition of his achievements, Sir Patrick has been honored with accolades, including Honorary Doctorates from The American University in the USA and Malawi Christian University. Corporate achievements, such as multiple "Valley of the Stars" awards from Wells Fargo and the prestigious "Circle of Stars" award, further establish him as a luminary in finance.

While the direct link to the book release is not available at this time, readers can stay tuned for updates on Sir Patrick's official website [https://sirpatrickbijou.com/] or follow his social media channels for the latest information.

For inquiries visit
https://sirpatrickbijou.com/

Tony Hayes, CEO
BLACKHORSE INTERNATIONAL
info@blackhorseinternationaltrade.com

You just read:

Sir Patrick Bijou Unveils "Dominion" – A Literary Triumph

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more