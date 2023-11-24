Enigma Digital: A Pioneering Digital Product Design, UI/UX & Neuromarketing Agency Opens its Doors for Indian Clients
Enigma Digital is all set to launch in the rapidly growing Indian digital landscape with its innovative UI UX, Product Design, and Neuromarketing servicesNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enigma Digital, an award-winning digital experience design agency, is ready to reshape the Indian digital landscape with its innovative blend of Digital Product Design, UI/UX, and neuromarketing services. Founded in 2019, Enigma has been working for clients across the United States, Canada, and Europe but has decided to open doors for Indian clients starting as early as January 2024. A company spokesperson said, “We’re all set to welcome Indian clients and are in conversation with many brands, but due to the limited team size, we can only accept three new accounts at this moment. We have hired 15 people in our Noida office to launch our India operations. We will ramp up our capacity and look to add more clients from April 2024, coinciding with the start of the new financial year in India. It would be a great exposure for our team as the Indian market presents many new challenges and opportunities owing to the diverse needs and psychographics of Indian consumers.”
According to the company website, Enigma is primed to launch in India with all four service offerings.
Digital Marketing Strategy & Planning
Enigma’s core begins with strategic planning rooted in deep insights. Enigma combines strategic thinking, extensive marketing experience, and best practices to develop effective strategies that yield measurable results. Their offerings in this domain include:
• Digital Advisory and Consulting
• Integrated Digital Marketing Plan
• User Experience Development
• Customer Experience Strategy
• Consumer Research, Insights & Target Market Analysis
• Digital Capabilities Development
• Persona Design & Customer Segmentation
• Digital Marketing and Website Performance Audit
UI/UX Design
Enigma takes on complex design challenges with meticulous user research, expert analysis, prototyping, and collaborative design. Their UI/UX design services are a symphony of creativity and functionality, ensuring captivating and engaging digital experiences. Their comprehensive UI/UX solutions include:
• User Interface Design
• User Experience Design
• Responsive Web Design
• Mobile App Design
• Digital Interface Design
• Design Systems Creation
• Experience Mapping
• User Flow Mapping
• Wireframing & Prototyping
• Illustrations & Animations
• Visual Designs
Technology Services
Enigma embraces a human-centred, design-led approach to product development, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and agile methodologies. Their technology services encompass a wide range of solutions, including:
• Front-end development using Vue, React, Angular, and creative website development with ThreeJS, WebGL, and GSAP.
• Mobile application development using Ionic and Flutter
• Server-side development with PHP, NodeJS, and Python
Organic Digital Marketing
Enigma’s organic digital marketing services are designed to create lasting impacts, drive engagement, and foster brand loyalty without spending crores on paid ads. Enigma weaves together the threads of SEO, Content Marketing, and Social Media to create narratives that captivate and retain customer interest through organic search presence, compelling content, and meaningful social interactions. Their marketing services include:
• Social Media Management
• Content Marketing
• Content Creation & Curation
• Search Engine Optimisation
• Influencer Management
• Online Reputation Management
• Marketing Automation
• Email Marketing
• Conversion Rate Optimisation
Moreover, their blog is invaluable for industry professionals, featuring insightful articles on Consumer Psychology, UI/UX design, Digital Marketing, and Technology.
In essence, Enigma Digital is at the forefront of shaping the future of digital experiences in India, offering a blend of innovation, strategic insight, and cutting-edge technology. Discover more about their revolutionary approach and how they have transformed the digital presence of 20+ global brands by visiting Enigma Digital’s Website.
Yushant Gaur
Enigma Digital Consulting, LLP
hi@weareenigma.com