Helping Creativity to help good causes: Creative Fast AID
Creative Fast AID is an app that creates campaign ideas for NGO‘s and brands with ad trained generative AI in just minutes.BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open to brands and non-profits across the globe, this platform grants a special offer to NGOs, granting them free use of the ideas worldwide.
Creative Fast AID is designed to generate quick creative concepts and serve as a source of inspiration for marketers. The app can generate a complete campaign presentation for the specified brand using typical creative techniques used in advertising. The presentation includes insights, strategy design, execution list, generated visuals, headlines, timeline and even estimated results. In addition, it includes a wealth of ideas following common creative practices.
The user just selects whether he wants to generate ideas for a brand or a non-profit organization, its name, product and what the generated campaign should be about. Within five minutes, a presentation with ideas based on a variety of creative techniques is delivered by email. Everything is accessible through browser or mobile phone at www.CreativeFastAid.com.
One of the hallmarks of the new programme is the emphasis on ESG themes, i.e. environmental, social and governance topics that are automatically connected to the submitted brand a creative concept.
The Creative Fast AID app was created as an agency promo and creative aid for good purposes and is available free of charge to all brands and non-profits worldwide. After the first few months, it has received more than 15,000 ideas generated for marketers all over the world. It's aim is not to replace the expertise of advertising agencies, but to provide quick ideas that can be developed further. You can check out the app for yourself at www.CreativeFastAid.com.
