Equator Appliances Introduces Advanced Dishwasher Model WBT 2440 Using Less Water In Eight Specialized Wash Settings

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, recognized for its innovative home appliance solutions, has reported success with its new WBT 2440 Top Control Dishwasher. Since its market debut, this dishwasher has garnered attention for its improved performance and advanced features.

A notable aspect of the WBT 2440 is its eco-friendly operation, utilizing only 3.4 gallons of water per cycle. This efficiency is underscored by its Energy Star rating, highlighting the company's commitment to environmentally responsible practices.

The WBT 2440 offers eight wash settings: Daily, Heavy, Rinse, Fast 50, Delicate, Auto Sensor, ECO Sensor, and Pots and Pans. These options cater to a variety of dishwashing needs, ensuring effective cleaning for different types of dishes. The dishwasher's intuitive touch controls also make selecting the appropriate cycle straightforward, adding convenience to daily routines.

An important feature of the WBT 2440 is its Sanitize option, which heats water to 150°F to eliminate germs, ensuring dishes are not only clean but also safe for use. Additional safety features include flood protection, overflow and leakage protection, and heater protection, safeguarding against potential water and soap spills.

The dishwasher is designed for quiet operation, functioning at just 51dB, which helps maintain a tranquil kitchen atmosphere. Despite its quiet performance, it efficiently cleans dishes on both top and bottom racks.

The tall tub design of the WBT 2440 accommodates up to 15 place settings, making it suitable for large dish loads. It includes a third rack, providing extra space for utensils and small kitchen tools. The Info LED 2.1 display offers real-time feedback, with a green light indicating when the cycle is complete.

Equator's Top Control Dishwasher WBT 2440 is available for purchase at major retailers such as Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair, and other appliance stores, priced at $929.00.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, established in 1991, offers a wide range of products including laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and more. Celebrating over 30 years in business, Equator is known for its eco-friendly and innovative appliances.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

