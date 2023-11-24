PHILIPPINES, November 24 - Press Release

November 24, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF INTERVIEW SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON CNN PH'S THE SOURCE WITH PINKY WEBB Q: It's already been known according to the DFA through the spokesperson, Ambassador Daza that they are making all diplomatic representations. The Department of Migrant Workers or DMW also saying they are constantly in touch with the families of the hostages. Are you satisfied with the government's move? Or do you have any suggestions on what needs to be done? SRH: Well, first of all thank God talaga. Salamat sa Diyos ligtas sila. That was my first call to the DFA and DMW when this crisis was first brought to all our attention. And I hope that throughout this hostage-taking that both departments stayed in close touch with the families of our 17 kababayan to keep them updated, especially on the efforts that have now borne fruit in their safe rescue or release. I hope that they will eventually be brought home safely to their families and to our country. At kapag nangyari na yun, I hope, especially DMW, will step up to rehabilitate, including through psychosocial counselling and reintegration after this traumatic incident. At sana para maiwasan moving forward further incidents like this. It just brings to our attention how urgent passing legislation is like the Magna Carta of Seafarers. At sana doon sa batas na iyon, which we will be working on in bicam, pushing it towards passage, sana manatiling sentro ng batas na ito ang ating mga seafarers. I continue to pray with all our kababayan that if our 17 Pinoy seafarers so far are safe that they can be rescued and brought home to their families and to our country. Q: Senator, you are a co-author of the Magna Carta of Seafarers, if I'm not mistaken? SRH: Yes, very proud co-author. Q: Tell us how this will protect our seafarers. SRH: It will be the first Philippine law giving flesh to our international commitments to uphold and promote and protect the rights and welfare of FIlipino seafarers as working people, sea-based overseas Filipino workers. Their rights and welfare vis-a-vis their employers, the shipping companies, their rights and welfare in relation to the manning agencies that are really lording it over thes sector, their rights and welfare in terms of our government and the host governments of their shipping companies. So importanteng binabantayan po namin yan ngayon moving forward because there were important concerns raised by the seafarers and their organizations during interpellations and I'm really hoping that both the amendments and also the undesirable amendments we're guarding against will be reflected in the final bicam version. Q: Let's talk about what's happening in the House right now. There are three resolutions calling on government to cooperate with the ICC. One was by the Makabayan bloc that was filed last month in October. One by Congressman Lagman. And the other, according to Congressman Benny Abante, this is him, and Congressman Ramon Gutierrez, he filed this, I was able to interview him yesterday, Tuesday. So just a couple of days ago before it was actually taken up because he is chairman of the Committee on Human Rights. But this is the first time a member of the majority has actually filed this. What's your take on this development? SRH: Well, whether it's majority members like Chair Abante or members of the minority, especially the recognized genuine minority, Representative Edcel, whether it's majority or minority who filed these, I always welcome moves, especially on our part in the legislature, to protect the rights and to bring justice to human rights violations victims, such as victims of the extrajudicial killings. Yung mga biktima mismo, yung mga balo nila, yung mga ulila nila. And I hope the executive will also pay heed to these senses of legislators about important issues, human rights, important institutions and processes like the International Criminal Court. The President, no less, has spoken about human rights, including in his foreign visits to different countries, pati sa United Nations. So I hope, and the least that he can do, is to put his money where his mouth is. Sabi niya Bagong Pilipinas, di ba? So dapat Pilipinas yan that no one is left behind. So I hope he would really command the executive to make way for that process, lalo na dumadami ang ugnayan mga panawagan mula mismo sa House of Representatives din. Q: When I asked you about what your take is on this development is, again, on this premise that a member of the majority actually filed this. Again, because a similar resolution was filed by the Makabayan bloc a month ago, hindi po ito napansin. Siyempre pupunta po ito sa Rules, pupunta po ito sa komite. But this time by a member of the majority almost instantaneously discussed at the committee level. Do you see- Nagkakaroon ho ba, siguro sa Tagalog, nag-iiba ho ba ang ihip ng hangin? SRH: I really hope so. Yung hangin na yun, we've been stirring it up since seven years ago, panahon pa ni Duterte, when the EJKs were raging sa gitna ng madugo nilang war on drugs. And mabuti nakita natin sa House. Sinamahan na ng majority ang mga panawagan ng minority doon. So I hope it will also create a more conducive environment para kalaunan bumalik na tayo sa Rome Statute at bilang miyembro ng ICC. Q: Just a couple of reactions. We have one from Senator Imee Marcos with regards to this resolution calling for government to cooperate with the ICC. Nakakahiya daw po yun, Senator Risa. In fact, I think there was also a part of that interview that Senator Imee was saying matibay ang ating korte, in fact she even said look at the former Senator Leila de LIma, she's out on bail. SRH: Well, I'm really, really glad na napalaya na sa wakas, nakapag-post ng bail si Sen. Leila. That's the least that the administration could do: Tuparin ang kanilang sinabi nung simula ng administrasyon that they would cease delaying, they would cease obstructing the legal process for Sen. Leila. Now, that's one of how many cases of illegal detention. Kaya sa ganap na paglaya ni Sen. Leila, we are all inspired that all persons deprived of liberty unjustly should also be set free. At walang nakakahiya kung kasabay ng mga ganitong few and far between pero celebrated na mga legal victories ng mga biktima ng inhustisya, walang nakakahiya kung kasabay niyan aandar ang isang international process sa pamamagitan ng isang international institution tulad ng ICC para sabayan at suportahan din yung mga domestic legal and judicial procedures natin. Mas nakakhiya kung in the face of tens of thousands of EJK victims and survivors, yung mga widows and orphans nila, mas nakakahiya kung hindi natin bibigyang daan ang tulong at suporta, solidarity ng international community. Which the President's own statements to the UN and to other countries, in spirit, should welcome. Q: But let me add this also, Senator Risa. Even the Vice President, basically, was saying this is unconstitutional. To quote, "To allow ICC prosecutors to investigate alleged crimes that are now under the exclusive jurisdiction of our prosecutors and our courts is not only patently unconstitutional but effectively belittles and degrades our legal institutions." I'd like to ask for a reaction from you on that. SRH: There's no belittling or degrading at all. Gaya ng binanggit ko kanina, mayroon tayong mangilan-ngilan na mga legal victories dito sa ating bansa. At yan talagang tagumpay ng mga victim-survivors, ng mga legal teams nila, at pati ng mga korte, ng mga judges at justices na nagbigay daan sa mga ganyang few and precious legal victories dito sa ating domestic judiciary. And there's nothing unconstitutional about being a member of nations. Maging sa ating Konstitusyon may mga ganyang prinsipyo. And the Vice President should be minded na yung tinatawag niyang "alleged crimes" na ina-assail diyan sa ICC case date from 2011, eight long years bago nag-withdraw ang ating bansa sa pamamagitan ni Duterte, kanyang ama sa Rome Statute at sa International Criminal Court. Q: There was a resolution filed at the House of Representatives, defending the former President, President Rodrigo Duterte. This was filed in February. A similar resolution was also filed by Senator Robinhood Padilla at the Senate defending the President, the former President Rodrigo Duterte and the war on drugs. How does one, can we, are able to actually reconcile this when in February there was a resolution in the HOuse, in the Senate defending the former President, and now in the HOuse saying, "Please, Philippine government, please, president Marcos, cooperate with the ICC." SRH: I supposed irreconcilable yung dalawang magka-kontrang resolusyon na iyon. At at least sa House of Representatives, alam na natin yung sense of the House kung bibigyan daan nila yung pinakabagong mga resolusyon. Ang reading ko, bilang counterpart nila, ang sense ng House o at least yung mga resolusyong iyon ay bigyang daan na yung ICC at humarap na si Duterte. Q: Will a similar resolution be filed in the Senate? Yun pong katulad sa House? SRH: It could be. It well could be. Q: Will you file it? SRH: I could. Q: You plan to do it? SRH: I'm seriously considering it. Q: Pag-usapan natin yung Christmas convoy. Because yun pong Atin Ito, hindi ho ba, you're passionately supporting this. NSC's Deputy Director General Malaya is actually discouraging this planned Christmas convoy to the BRP Sierra Madre. Basically, sinasabi niya, kung yung Philippine COast GUard natin, yung mga commissioned boats natin na-harass, nagkaroon ng laser pointing, nagkaroon ng water cannon, papaano pa itong mga civilian boats? Is this something that the group should seriously reconsider? SRH: Well as far as I know, Atin Ito, they have been coordinating with the Philippine C0ast Guard which is a part of the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea, which also participates in the NSC, from the very beginning na kinonceptualize nila itong civilian convoy resupply mission. So sana hindi kaagad discouragement, hindi unang discouragement yung sinabi ni Usec. Malaya, pero salamat naman sa NSC statement nila, in-appreciate nila yung pagnanais ng sibilyang grupong ito na Atin Ito na suportahan yung ating mangingisda at frontliners lalo na diyan sa BRP Sierra Madre sa Ayungin Shoal. And I'm sure yung Atin Ito, they will continue to coordinate with the PCG and weigh all the advice ng executive branch. And moving forward, at least bukas na yung channel para sa continuous communication at coordination dito sa usapin ng pagsuporta ng ating mamamayan sa pambansang interes sa West Philippine Sea. Q: Quick reaction on the joint air and sea patrols by the Philippines and the United States? SRH: Well, I've been calling for continuous and more joint air and sea patrols between the philippines not just the US, our traditional ally but more and newer allies in the growing coaltion that supports the Philippines, supports our arbitral awards, joins with us in upholding the rule of law at sea as rules-based resolution in the tensions in the West Philippine Sea, our exclusive economic zone and the whole south china sea I've always said that a bigger coalition is a better coalition and that coalition upholds freedom of navigation as well so the more joint sea and air patrols with more countries at dumarami sila the better Q: In fact, Ambassador Babe Romualdez was saying we are looking into something that's been talked about in the past, possibly South Korea, Japan, Australia and other countries but here's the thing, obviously China is unhappy about this, their ministry of defense said that he's actually accusing the philippines with enlisting foreign forces to patrol the South China Sea and stirring up trouble, SRH: Wow talk about super gaslighting. Sino ba naman ang nagle-laserlighting sa ating tropa, sino ba naman ang nanghaharass sa ating mga mangingisda, who are dredging our Philippine sea bed to create artificial islands within our exclusive economic zone, militarize them and then use them to claim that our territory is theirs? Who's stirring up trouble? Who's harassing our vessels and preventing them from resupplying our people on the BRP Sierra Madre; it's not us, so to now accuse us of what they're doing, that's like double gaslighting right there. Q: I wanna talk about POGO right now because you inspected that POGO hub in Pasay City sometime November second week where authorities previously discovered torture chambers, spa, KTV rooms mayroon pa ngang aquariums that you yourself saw. Tell us what happened because I know that there was a hearing after cause you chair the committee on women and children let me just add this, siguro tanong ko lang talaga, how could this happen na katabi niya ang police station, a stone throw away sa Senado, a stone throw away sa DFA. Why so brazen? Bakit gamitp katapang at nagagawa po nila ito? SRH: Ganyan ka-brazen, ganya nsila katapang dahil it was practically a state policy since the time of Duterte that POGO should have such free access into and inside our country. Maaalala natin that in the past investigation of Senate committee on women about POGO-related prostitution, illegal recruitment, and detention we spend many months on that pastillas scam and that was a scam to corrupt Bureau of Immigration officials and personnel to allow more and more Chinese employees of this POGO who victimized Filipino women and children so itong mga Pogo hub centers actually became what IACAT is calling human trafficking hubs and centres and they want to actually introduce that term in the expanded anti-trafficking in persons act. We've been investigating also human trafficking outbound and inbound at dito sa Pilipinas. We have this human trafficking hub and centers na naging hub na talaga ng iba't ibang mga krimen laban sa mga kababaihan at sa mga kabataan dito and it's not only a Philippine it's a regional problem, it's even a global problem yung cryptoscamming na ginagawa through these human trafficking hubs and centers, they are known in the West where they are called pig butchering it is a global problem of which unfortunately our government and country simula noong panahon ni Duterte have become a terrible part of. And we are left with those issues now, those violations of the rights of our women and children and nagpapasalamat lang ako na pati yung iba't ibang government agencies which took cognizance of our investigations since three years ago lalo na sa pamamagitan ng IACAT now are coordinating more and more with each other and with us in the Senate to expose these and to crackdown on them. Q: To follow up on what you were saying, ang problema ho kasi dito ang nakita doon sa Pasay mayroon pang mga passport so lumabas yung sinasabi nyo na 500,000 ibinibenta ang passport saan ho ba nanggagaling ito and how can this be stopped? SRH: My God grabe talaga we have to find out the answers to those two questions... so far naitanong namin sa BIR at saka sa PhilHealth and we'll need to ask the same question to the other agencies kasi paanong binibili? or nakukuhang through illegal means and Philippine birth certificates para makapagkunyari silang Pilipino to secure these other government-issued IDs and documents including Philippine passports including through sale at bakit para they'll have the same status like us. Q: Exactly, hindi po ba nanggagaling yan sa PSA? Hindi ko po sinasabing ano ha, para po makakuha ng kahit na ano kailangang kumuha ng certification mula sa PSA for example sa birth certificate, your marriage certificate, so it comes from there. Were these legitimate PSA birth certificates na ginamit po sa passport narating nyo na po ba un? SRH: Natanong namin separately to BIR at PhilHealth are these genuine IDs procured illegally or are they fake IDs they said either case at sabi pa nga nila they could be genuine IDs but used for fake identities of these foreigners particularly these Chinese. Now that you highlighted the PSA, di ba kamakailan lang hinack daw ang PSA. There are strange things going on some may be related to each other some may be isolated incidents from each other, pero clearly, the integrity of our databases are under attack and to what purpose? Q: Senator, sa budget, let's talk about it, quickly, ano na ho ba kayo, amendments, the committee on finance? SRH: Yes committee on finance is working on amendments tapos ihaharap ulit sa plenary namin for approval. Q: What are your concerns regarding the budget kapag hinarap na po sa plenaryo? SRH: Well, top of mind since last year, confidential and intelligence funds kasi kailangan nakatapak sa lupa yung ating budget so definitely confidential and intelligence funds, for example, as augmented by the contingent funds by the office of the president should be prohibited, and yun yung isang amendment ko na disallowance for OP contingent funds for example to augment confidential and intelligence funds of the OVP and then where should these funds instead properly be lodged? Doon sa confi at intel funds ng mga ahensya natin like the philippine coast guard na mayroon talagang mandate at expertise sa national defense and public safety. Q: Pero itong confidential funds coming from the OP na nilipat sa OVP, this is already been questioned before the Supreme Court SRH: It is being questioned so maganda mayroon tayong laban tungkol dyan in at least two branches of government so far, the legislature and the judiciary. Q: And I remember there's an inquirer.net editorial that I wanted to ask basically, it was saying now that the lawmakers have had the courage or have moved into taking away confidential funds. Should there be legislation? Actually, that was what the editorial was saying. You should come up with legislation to be able to determine who can have confidential funds. SRH: We certainly should mukha lalong dumami masyado yung civilian agencies na nasanay humingi ng CIF from 22 to 28 according to one observer. And also importante yung pinoint out ni dating minority leader Sen Frank Drilon, na bakit pati yung intelligence funds may kaunting accountability to the President, Senate President, House Speaker, and Commission on Audit chair pero mukhang mas maluwag pa yung accounting processes para sa confidential funds. That's an irony and I think a very important area of future, soon, legislation Q: Just also quickly there are because when you talk about confidential funds, tinanggalan na po ang confidential funds ng OVP at ng DepEd hindi po ito kinukuha ni dating pangulong Duterte then let's talk about impeachment, it's loose talk of course the House is talking there's no truth to it. Personally, do you think that it's fair to even, I know this is a political, a number's game, but when you look at it, could there be basis to impeach the VP considering that kung nakuha naman niyang confidential funds ay nanggaling naman po at naapruba ng Executive, ng Office of the President through the DBM. Your thoughts on that SRH: That's why tinatanong namin yung propriety sa OVP at sa DBM din I suppose yun ang punto ng kaso sa Supreme Court and though it is also a numbers game, pero sa ngayon nakatutok talaga kami sa usapin ng accountability sabi nyo nga wala namang sinasabi ang House na impeachment process or complaint and if ever they will come up with one anytime in the future titingnan naman muna nila kung ano ang grounds, kung may basis talaga basta nakatutok kami in this budget process sa usapin ng accountability for past receipts and expenditures na hindi maayos na nasagot ng OVP sa interpellation at nakatutok kami sa moving forward how to make the use of taxpayers money government's money in this very very tight fiscal space na mataas ang deficit natin, mataas ang debt natin how to properly appropriate it for optimal impact on poverty alleviation social protection and definitely upholding the national interest in the whole of the territory of our archipelago. Dapat tamang paggastos, at tamang pag-kwenta at account nitong kaperahang ito.