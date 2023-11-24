H-1B International Student Visa Holders Receive Help with Day 1 CPT Education and Employment in the USA
Free consultation and guidance offered to students who want to take advantage of USA study opportunitiesPASADENA, CALIF., UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Day 1 CPT Universities, considered one of the best international career development companies, today announced that it is providing international students with a proven and trusted guide and acceptance system path that allows them to work legally during their studies in US academic institutions. The program meets study and work requirements listed by the USCIS (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services). Students can qualify and receive authorization for dedicated internships with the help of Day1 CPT Universities.
There are two distinct ways that the USCIS allows students with specific visas to meet requirements for employment authorization; either through Curriculum Practical Training (CPT) or Optional Practical Training (OPT). Day 1 CPT Universities gives international students hybrid options that completely meet SEVIS requirements. U.S tuition has a cost of approximately $10-15,000; however, many of the partner universities provide scholarships and Day 1 CPT Universities will guide students in the application process to receive valuable scholarship funds.
According to a Day 1 CPT Universities’ spokesperson, “Currently, ‘Day 1 CPT’ or ‘Immediate CPT’ refers to a specific rule in some U.S. Master's or Doctoral programs allowing international students to instantly begin Curriculum Practical Training (CPT). This means students can usually begin an internship or start working on day one of their programs. Institutions that offer this type of program are known as "Day 1 CPT Universities.” Students should note that recently, positive changes have been proposed for the H-1B Visa Program.
As the semester begins, Day 1 CPT Universities across the US provide CPT internship opportunities. All Day 1 CPT Universities are regionally or nationally accredited. The company has helped students win exclusive Go-Elite scholarships to US universities.
Day 1 CPT Universities is offering a free personalized Day 1 CPT plan. It can waive application fees and offer an enrollment bonus if candidates apply for universities listed on their website. The company offers free consultations, up to a $100 application fee waiver and a personalized university list. It will send admission results within 7 days.
For more information visit the website, https://day1cptuniversities.com/home
and see the blogs that explain details of current immigration rules and changes benefitting international students.
