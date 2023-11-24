CoinsPaid Wins Leading Cryptocurrency Payment Solutions Award from Global Brands Magazine

TALLINN, ESTONIA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinsPaid, one of the leading crypto payment ecosystems, proudly announces its latest triumph by securing the coveted title of "Leading Cryptocurrency Payment Solutions" from Global Brands Magazine (GBM). Global Brands Magazine, renowned for its influential brand publications, has recognized CoinsPaid for its exceptional service, unique vision, and outstanding contributions to the crypto/forex sectors. This accolade, part of the 11th Edition of the Awards, reaffirms CoinsPaid's position as an industry leader, showcasing commitment to innovation, quality, branding activities, and superior customer service.

In the evaluation at Global Brands Magazine this year, CoinsPaid stood out in the CRYPTO/FOREX AWARDS, an event established to honor excellence in performance across industries. An external research team meticulously evaluated nominees, and CoinsPaid emerged as the winner from a highly competitive group of entrants. This recognition represents the seventh prestigious award received by CoinsPaid in 2023.

In 2023, CoinsPaid was recognized for its achievements, receiving the Best Crypto Payment Provider award from EGR Awards, along with accolades from MIGEA, Finnovex, SiGMA, and EiGE. Additionally, the company earned the distinguished title of Blockchain Company of the Year at the Baltic Tech Awards.

Max Krupyshev, CEO of CoinsPaid & CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid, shared his perspective on receiving the accolade, stating, "This award is not just a recognition of our past achievements but a validation of our continuous pursuit of redefining what's possible in the cryptocurrency payment solutions arena. The trust and collaboration from our esteemed clients, dedicated employees, and valued partners not only propel our innovation forward but also earn our heartfelt appreciation for the constant support."

As a company, CoinsPaid remains dedicated to its mission and values, looking ahead with excitement to the future, where the commitment to excellence continues to shape the future of crypto payments.

The full list of winners can be found via the link to the Global Brands Magazine Award Winners 2023.