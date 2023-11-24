Clarion Technologies Honored as a Clutch Champion for 2023
Clarion Technologies, a global software solutions company, is honored as a 2023 Clutch Champion, ranking in the top 10% of Clutch Global winners.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarion Technologies, an offshore software solution company offering custom software development solutions to global clientele, today announced it has been recognized a 2023 Clutch Champion by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Clutch Champions is the company’s newest award given to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners, a designation that recognizes business service providers across the world for their industry expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies in their line of service.
Clarion was included among the 2023 Fall Clutch Champions due to having acquired new, verified client reviews within the past six months. This award recognizes Clarion as a top-rated leader in the software development space based on our clients' satisfaction and high-quality service ratings.
"At Clarion, our primary focus has always been our customers. We are immensely proud of our team whose dedication and unwavering efforts have led us to achieve this milestone. Their continuous drive to strengthen client relationships and provide tailored software solutions aligning with our customers' needs has been the cornerstone of our success."
“The Clutch Champion designation is the newest award providers can earn on Clutch,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “This year’s honorees represent the best of the best on our platform, and I am thrilled to celebrate and commend these champions for their ongoing achievements and dedication to consistently exceeding their clients' expectations. The companies named to this list continue to set the bar high. Their devotion has not only enriched our platform but has also inspired others to strive for similar levels of distinction. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to witnessing their continued success in the future."
Clarion's recognition as the leading software development champion by Clutch highlights the company's customer first approach. This remarkable achievement can be attributed to Clarion's dedicated team, which consistently endeavors to strengthen existing customer relationships while delivering software development solutions that are tailored and efficient. With previous accolades including being recognized as Clutch Top Company for 2021 and 2022, as well as being recognized as the top app modernization and software testing company in 2023, Clarion's continued success exemplifies their pursuit of excellence in the software development space.
View our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile - https://clutch.co/profile/clarion-technologies#highlights
ABOUT CLARION
Clarion Technologies, a leading offshore software solutions provider, is revolutionizing how global businesses access top-tier talent. A 20-year-old technology business, Clarion Technologies has been serving as a trusted partner to clients across the United States and North America. Clarion, specializing in custom software development through an offshore solution model, offers a comprehensive range of development services across .NET, PHP, Python, Java and more. Our approach enables us to curate dedicated teams of virtual employees, including programmers, developers, and domain experts, who seamlessly integrate into clients' operations. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a focus on staying ahead of tech trends, Clarion boasts over 90% client satisfaction, solidifying its reputation as a trusted digital partner for clients.
https://www.clariontech.com
info@clariontech.com
ABOUT CLUTCH
Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.
