China tops the table at this year's Asia Beer Championship

Winners Celebrate at the 2023 Asia Beer Championship

Craft brewers take home 10 Gold Medals and major awards

China's craft brewing prowess has really taken centre stage at this year's competition” — Charles Guerrier, Competition Founder

SINGAPORE, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China’s breweries have again proven they are a potent force in regional craft brewing by emerging as the standout stars at the 2023 Asia Beer Championship, securing some of the top honours and setting a new standard for craft brewing in the region.

• China bags the most Gold Medals at the 2023 Asia Beer Championship

• China breweries win Champion Large Sized Brewery of Asia & Champion Brewpub of Asia

• South Korea & Vietnam Breweries shine

The annual competition, now in its sixth year, witnessed an unprecedented showcase of talent with a record-breaking 640 beers entered from across Asia. Notably, breweries from China showcased their craftsmanship to claim numerous awards including 10 of the 31 Gold Medals on offer. China’s URBREW walked away with the coveted Champion Large Size Brewery of Asia award and relative newcomer Chaba Brewing Company emerged with the Champion Brewpub of Asia.

“The recognition of Chaba as the Champion Brewpub of Asia was a monumental moment for us” said Chaba Brewing Company’s founder and head brewer Teddy Bowers. “We’ve been operating for under 3 years, but we work hard every day to not only honour brewing, but also honour our home base of Yunnan, China.”

China’s strong craft beer scene

Commenting on China’s success Charles Guerrier, founder of the Asia Beer Championship, said “China's craft brewing prowess has really taken centre stage at this year's competition. The triumph of URBREW, Chaba and other Chinese breweries not only reflects the nation's rich brewing heritage but also the growth of its contemporary craft beer scene."

From Wheat Beer to Rice Lager, Session IPA’s to Imperial Stouts breweries from China won awards across a wide variety of categories showcasing the nation's diverse brewing styles and flavours, many of them using local ingredients to appeal to a new audience of craft beer drinkers.

Success was not restricted to the mainland with breweries from Hong Kong also getting in on the haul. Deadman Brewery took home gold in the American Pale Ale category and Yardley Brothers for their mixed berries milkshake Sour “Berried Alive 4”.

The annual beer awards were judged in Singapore at the end of September by a panel of 40 experienced international beer judges and brewing professionals. 31 categories of beers were assessed ranging from light and refreshing wheat beers to complex mixed fermentation experimental brews with the top 3 beers in each category receiving a Gold, Silver or Bronze medal.

In total the judges assessed 640 beers from 120 breweries representing 12 countries across the region.

The winners were announced at an awards presentation held during Brew Asia, the annual gathering of the region’s brewing community, in Ho Chi Minh City on the 20th October. The event brought together industry peers from across the region to celebrate the winning brews and at the same time fostered the camaraderie and bonds within the Asian brewing community.

South Korea and Vietnam Shine

While China took the lead, breweries from across the region filled out the winners list. South Korean and Vietnamese breweries took the opportunity showcase their brewing excellence, as did those from Singapore, Japan, India, Indonesia, Thailand and The Philippines who all took home gold medals for their countries.

South Korea collected 5 gold’s including those at either end of the alcohol spectrum with BuJokHan Huys’ Alcohol Free “AFreeDay Stout” and Whazoo’s 12% “Chik” Imperial Stout. Artmonster Brewery, who always show well at international competitions, ended the evening with 6 medals and 4 Chairman’s Selections, the best haul of this year’s competition.

Reinforcing its status as Southeast Asia’s brewing centre Vietnam also saw some solid results. 7 Bridges Brewery from Danang (“Yuzu” Session Fruit Beer), Masan Master Brewer “Bia Red Ruby” International Lager) and Hanoi craft brewer ibiero (“Ha Noi Autumn” Rice Lager) all tasted gold success.

Every year the Asia Beer Championship brings together the brewing community to award the craftsmanship and revel in the diversity of flavours that define the Asian craft beer landscape. The competition awards the excellence achieved by the champions, provides a trusted quality benchmark for consumers and invaluable feedback for brewers to help refine their craft.

For a full list of award winners please visit: https://0501.nccdn.net/4_2/000/000/05a/a3f/abc-awards-2023_winners-deck.pdf