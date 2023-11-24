SIT Furniture Design Award Recognizes Designers Visionaries in Furniture and Interior Design at KKL Luzern, Switzerland

Astrid Hebert, co-founder of 3C Group. Photo Credit: Roman Beer SIT Furniture Design Awards winners. Photo Credit: Roman Beer Charles O. Job. Photo Credit: Roman Beer

Experience the magic of the SIT Furniture Design Awards Gala, featuring unforgettable moments, designs, and the distinguished presence of design luminaries.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SIT Furniture Design Award , a prestigious celebration of innovation and excellence in the outstanding creations of furniture designers and individuals integrating furniture into their projects, took center stage at the iconic KKL Luzern, Switzerland, last Saturday, November 18th. The gala event, set against the stunning backdrop of KKL Luzern's architectural brilliance, showcased the industry's top talents and their remarkable contributions.The evening commenced with an inspiring opening speech by Dominic Sturm, the President of the Swiss Design Association (SDA), setting the tone for an evening of recognition and celebration. The event featured an illustrious list of attendees, showcasing the diversity and excellence within the global design community. Among the prominent professional figures in attendance were: Kateryna Churina - Churina Design, Vincenzo Vinci - Vinci Design Studio - Vasil Velchev, Marcos Duailibe - Mc+ Arquitetos, Cameron Smith - FurnitureSmith; Students from leading Design Universities joined the event from the University of Stuttgart, UDIT - Universidad de Diseño, Innovación y Tecnología, MIT Institute of Design, Artcenter Design of College, GeorgiaTech, Universidad Iberoamericana Ciudad De México and many more.The designer's awardee "Design of the Year" included:- The Innovation of the Year 2021 award went to Alexander Vorontsov of CENTRSVET for the design of "INFINITY AIR". Arina Istomina received the trophy on stage.- In the student category, Crystal Martin from The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) received the Emerging Interior Designer of the Year 2020 award for "Le Fer Plat V".- Narges Shah Ahmad Ghasemi of Pars University of Art and Architecture won the Emerging Interior Designer of the Year 2021 award for "Café Pars".- Nidhi Nimodia from MIT Institute of Design in India was honored with the Emerging Furniture Designer of the Year 2021 award for "Fika".The ceremony was helmed by Astrid Hebert and Hossein Farmani, Co-Founders of the 3C Awards , while SIT Award Jury member Charles O. Job, an accomplished designer and architect, presented all the trophies. With degrees from Oxford Brookes University and experience in global architecture practices, he's known for his commitment to simplicity in research, temporary architecture, and furniture design.Hossein Farmani, Co-Founder of 3C Awards, shared his excitement at the gala awards: "The brilliance on display tonight in interior and furniture design is awe-inspiring. Witnessing these remarkable projects receiving the recognition they deserve is a testament to the unparalleled creativity within our design community. It's a celebration of spaces that not only function beautifully but also evoke emotions and leave a lasting imprint."Astrid Hebert, Co-Founder of 3C Awards, shared her thoughts on the successful night: "Tonight was a lively celebration of designers rocking the world of interiors and furniture. The atmosphere was charged with the energy of innovation, and it's incredibly fulfilling to see these visionaries being acknowledged. The gala was a true celebration of the transformative power of design in our daily lives."Following the awards ceremonies, attendees were treated to a sumptuous cocktail dinner reception—a perfect opportunity for professionals to connect, share insights, and revel in the shared passion for innovation and creative expression. The atmosphere was truly festive, ensuring everyone had a delightful time and adding to the overall experience of the evening.As the night concluded, the excitement lingered, and the SIT Awards are already gearing up for another spectacular event. Stay tuned for updates on submission dates for 2024 at www.sitaward.com to be a part of the next chapter in celebrating outstanding design achievements.

SIT Furniture Design Award Ceremony at the KKL Luzern, Switzerland, on November 18th, 2023.