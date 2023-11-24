BLT Built Design Awards Gala Celebrates Architects and Designers Visionaries at the KKL Luzern in Switzerland

BLT Built Design Awards winners ceremony. Photo Credit: Roman Beer BLT Built Design Awards ceremony. Photo Credit: Roman Beer Hossein Farmani and Astrid Hebert, co-founders of 3C Awards. Photo Credit: Roman Beer

A Recap of the Unforgettable Moments, Outstanding Designs, and the Presence of Design Icons at the BLT Built Design Awards Ceremony.

ZURICH, SWIZERLAND, November 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BLT Built Design Awards , a prestigious celebration of innovation and excellence in architecture and design, took the center stage at the iconic KKL Luzern, Switzerland, last Saturday, November 18th. The gala event, set against the stunning backdrop of KKL Luzern's architectural brilliance, showcased the industry's top talents and their remarkable contributions.The evening commenced with an inspiring opening speech by Dominic Sturm, the President of the Swiss Design Association (SDA), setting the tone for an evening of recognition and celebration. The event featured an illustrious list of attendees, showcasing the diversity and excellence within the global design community. Among the prominent figures in attendance were: Rubén Navarro - Casas Inhaus, Oliver Schütte - A-01 (A Company / A Foundation), Mohammad Rahimizadeh - Kalbod Design Studio, John Lloyd - Studson, Yvonne Dollega - Gronych + Dollega Architekten, Mathias Haas - Kaufmann Haas & Partner Zt Kg, Marcel Eberharter - EBERHARTER Innenarchitektur & Gesamteinrichtung, Ingrid Rodrigues - |.iR 15 | arquitetura, Raulino Silva - Raulino Silva Arquitecto, Anna Chincoli - ALTER EGO Project Group and many more.Awarded with the "Design of the Year", the winners recipients included:- Antoine Trannoy, board member of Kebony, representing Tubmarine/Kebony, honored for the groundbreaking Tubmarine and Kebony Wood, receiving the prestigious Construction Product of the Year 2021 award.- Yi Brick by Caroline Cheng and Karl Yin of Yi Design Company Limited emerged as the triumph in the Construction Product of the Year 2022 category.- Zaha Hadid Architects claimed the spotlight with the magnificent BEEAH Headquarters, securing the Architecture of the Year 2022 award, accepted by Sergio Mutis.- The architectural marvel Haus Balma by Kengo Kuma & Associates / Truffer Ag, led by Kengo Kuma and Yuki Ikeguchi, clinched the Architecture of the Year 2023 award.- In the realm of interior design, Studio MK27's Flat 6 designed by Marcio Kogan, Diana Radomysler, Luciana Antunes, and Mariana Ruzante earned the prestigious Interior Design of the Year 2023 accolade, received by André Simas Magalhães.- Catherine Mosbach of Mosbach Paysagistes received the Landscape Architecture of the Year 2023 award for the transformative Phase Shifts Park.- Ali Yesil of RENCO USA claimed the spotlight in the Construction Product of the Year 2023 category with the groundbreaking entry Renco USA.- The Pathways to Unknown, a visionary project by Mariam Abbadi of Applied Science University, earned her the title of Emerging Architect of the Year 2021.- The Emerging Landscape Architect of the Year 2023 was awarded to Gabriel Velasco from Savannah College of Art and Design for the Octavarium.The awards were presented by an esteemed jury panel, including Stanislas Helou, the founder of Thinking Luxury, Colleen Cocotos, Senior Lecturer at Cape Peninsula University of Technology, and Anna Grichting Solder, an architect, urbanist, and musician at Bordermeetings Switzerland and graduated with a Doctor of Design in Urbanism from Harvard University.Reflecting on the gala, Hossein Farmani, co-founder of 3C Awards , expressed, "The BLT Built Design Awards Gala was an extraordinary display of design brilliance, showcasing the dynamic nature of the industry. Witnessing these visionary designers redefine our spaces was truly inspiring. We're privileged to be part of a celebration that pushes the boundaries of creative excellence."Astrid Hebert, co-founder of 3C Awards, added, "The atmosphere at the BLT Built Design Awards Gala was truly electric. Gathering the best minds in the industry under one roof was a standout moment. The entire event pulsated with the dynamic energy of the design world's absolute best."Following the awards ceremonies, attendees were treated to a sumptuous cocktail dinner reception—a perfect opportunity for professionals to connect, share insights, and revel in the shared passion for innovation and creative expression. The atmosphere was truly festive, ensuring everyone had a delightful time and adding to the overall experience of the evening.As the night concluded, the excitement lingered, and the BLT Awards are already gearing up for another spectacular event. Stay tuned for updates on submission dates for 2024 at bltawards.com to be a part of the next chapter in celebrating outstanding design achievements.

The BLT Built Design Awards Ceremony at the KKL Luzern, Switzerland, November 18th, 2023.