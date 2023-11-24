MPD Internal Affairs Investigating US Park Police Officer-Involved Shooting

(Washington, DC) – Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating a US Park Police officer-involved shooting that left an officer injured and the suspect dead.

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a U.S. Park Police officer and an individual exchanged gunfire in the 1100 block of M Street, Northwest. Both the officer and the individual were shot and transported to local hospitals. The officer is listed in stable condition and is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. The individual was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The individual has been identified as 30-year-old Turell Delonte Campbell, of Northeast, DC.

The individual’s firearm was recovered on the scene and can be seen in the attached image.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigation Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in the District of Columbia. The facts and evidence in the case will be independently reviewed by the United States Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Park Police news release can be found at https://www.nps.gov/subjects/uspp/u-s-park-police-releases-initial-details-of-nov-22-officer-involved-in-shooting.htm

CCN: 23191271