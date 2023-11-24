Xiao-I Corporation's CEO, Mr. Yuan Hui, Takes Center Stage at J.P. Morgan 2023 Global TMT Asia Conference
Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI)SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a pioneering leader in the field of cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI"), demonstrated its industry prominence through Mr. Yuan Hui, Chairman of the Board and CEO, who presented key insights and advancements at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Global TMT Asia Conference.
The event featured a thought-provoking sub-forum on China AI-Adoption, Opportunities, and Challenges, presided over by Alex Yao, Co-Head of Asia TMT Industry Research at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Yuan Hui, alongside Mr. Zhang Shaofeng, Chairman and CEO of Bairong Inc., engaged in a comprehensive discussion, delving into key topics such as AI Implementation, commercialization, and development challenges.
In an insightful address, Mr. Yuan delved into the dynamic landscape of AI, emphasizing the wealth of AI innovations in China. The discussion also focused on the unprecedented opportunities presented by the emergence of a new era in AI development. "Today, China stands at the forefront of a paradigm shift in AI, where the intersection of large language models(LLMs) and practical applications is poised to redefine industries,” said Mr. Yuan. “This technological evolution also brings potential investment opportunities that transcends the conventional boundaries of AI development."
The discussion further delved into practical application of AI, citing several successful examples where Xiao-I helped companies to seamlessly integrate AI technology into their processes, giving them distinct advantages in today's ever-evolving digital landscape.
Highlighting the versatility of LLMs, Mr Yuan addressed several impactful scenarios.In China, Xiao-I collaborates with different banks and telecommunication companies to provide ChatGPT-like smart customer service to users. Another application is the world's first smart baby crib, which LLM empowers hardware. The smart baby crib can collect real-time infant health data, generate insightful report dashboards, and provide parenting suggestions. The same application can potentially extend to adult sleep monitoring, demonstrating the integration of LLMs with IoT. Furthermore, Xiao-I introduces a Hua Zang Smart Speaker for psychological counseling, showcasing the diverse applications possible within this transformative ecosystem.
In line with this vision, Xiao-I took a monumental step in the AI landscape with the launch of the Hua Zang Universal LLM on June 29. Adhering to the principles of being "controllable, customizable, and deliverable," this universal LLM addresses core challenges faced by global AI models. Building on this success, on October 26, Xiao-I officially unveiled the Hua Zang Ecosystem, a significant leap forward in leading the path to commercializing LLMs.
The introduction of this ecosystem shows Xiao-I's commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions for businesses, further advancing the field of conversational AI. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI technology, these services enable organizations to unlock the potential of AI-powered virtual assistants and chatbots, facilitating seamless and efficient interactions with their customers. Since its inception, Hua Zang has cultivated partnerships with numerous distinguished business collaborators, spanning across more than 20 diverse industries. These ventures have produced remarkable and commendable results.
Mr. Yuan Hui's address at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Global TMT Asia Conference seamlessly aligns with Xiao-I’s commitment to advancing AI technology and commercialization. The company believes that it stands at the forefront of a new era, where AI applications are reshaped on the foundation of LLMs, marking a paradigm shift in the industry.
About Xiao-I Corporation
Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.
After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.
Grace Hsu
PTG-ASIA
+ +86 137 1789 1416
email us here