Sweden-based Crypto Tax Software- Kryptos Introduces Revolutionary AI Features for Easier Tax Filing

Kryptos's latest update introduces cutting-edge AI features providing users with a human-like interaction experience for intuitive & stress-free tax reporting.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Sweden-based crypto tax software, Kryptos, backed by Binance Labs and Gate Labs, has announced the launch of new AI features for its users. Kryptos, which has gained popularity among crypto investors for its user-friendly interface and accurate tax reports, aims to further simplify the tax filing process with its latest update.

The new AI features are designed to simulate human-like interactions, making tax filing more intuitive and hassle-free for users. With these features, users can now easily access transaction summaries, create yield strategies, filter transactions, add wallets, edit tax reports, and calculate capital gains for a specific year. The AI technology also ensures efficient tax calculations, saving users time and effort.

When asked about these new features and the brand’s vision for this launch, Akash Srivastava, Kryptoskatt’s CTO, said:

“Our primary focus with this AI integration is to simulate a human-like interaction, just like the one they have with their CA whilst filing their tax reports. We aim to empower users by enabling them to perform tasks like filtering transactions, adding wallets, and editing transactions directly through our AI interface.

These AI capabilities extend beyond basic portfolio summaries. Users can leverage the platform to devise yield strategies tailored to their individual data. We recognize the importance of country-specific regulations in the realm of crypto taxation and have incorporated features that offer insights into tax rules, making compliance more accessible and straightforward for our global user base.”

The new AI features are now available for all users. With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and the increasing need for tax reporting, this update is expected to be well-received by the crypto community. The software's partnership with Binance Labs, Gate.io Labs and Blockchain Founders Fund has also added to its credibility and trustworthiness among users.

The AI model is expected to improve over time with consistent interactions. Once the expected level of utility and autonomy is achieved, Kryptos plans to add full scale interaction, where users can automate almost every aspect of the tax filing process using the chatbot.

Amidst the exponential surge in crypto adoption over the last decade, the team behind the software is committed to continuously improving and updating their product to meet the evolving needs of the crypto community. The new features offer a compelling use case for the crypto community, helping them manage their transactions, without having to rely on crypto experts and tax consultants.