Nimblechapps and NorthOne Inc. join forces to Launch Innovative Concrete Calculator App
Nimblechapps & NorthOne unite to launch a revolutionary Concrete Calculator App, transforming project estimation in the construction industry.AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimblechapps, a leading custom app development company, is proud to announce the successful collaboration with NorthOne, Canada in the creation and deployment of an innovative Concrete Calculator App for Android and iOS. This groundbreaking mobile application accurately estimates volumes for various concrete and cement projects, making it an indispensable tool for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike.
NorthOne Inc., a prominent business banking FinTech platform, recognized the need for a comprehensive Concrete Calculator App to cater to the construction industry. With the vision to provide users with a versatile tool that calculates slab, block, footing, column, stair, and curb volumes, NorthOne Inc. partnered with Nimblechapps to bring this idea to life.
The Concrete Calculator App, offers users a seamless and intuitive experience. It precisely determines the quantity of concrete mix or the number of concrete yards needed for a project. The app is designed to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and convenience for construction professionals, contractors, and individuals engaged in various building projects.
This collaboration highlights Nimblechapps' expertise in mobile app development, specifically in the construction industry. Nimblechapps, recognized as a top custom app development company, has once again demonstrated its commitment to delivering high-quality solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients.
Mr. Carter Grieves, VP of Marketing at NorthOne, expressed his satisfaction with Nimblechapps' development services, stating, "Nimblechapps did a wonderful job building a set of react native mobile apps for us. They followed the designs well, delivered on time, and did a great job of asking questions and communicating their progress. Would definitely recommend working with them for mobile app development."
Mr. Keval Padia, the CEO of Nimblechapps, expressed his excitement about the successful partnership with NorthOne Inc. "We are thrilled to have developed NorthOne's Concrete Calculator App. The project allowed us to showcase our technical prowess and commitment to delivering top-notch mobile applications using Flutter. Our collaboration with NorthOne has been a great success, and we look forward to continuing this alliance and exploring new opportunities together."
As NorthOne Inc. and Nimblechapps forge a strong alliance, both parties express enthusiasm about the future of their collaboration. The success of the Concrete Calculator App serves as a testament to the synergy between a forward-thinking financial platform and a leading custom app development company. The partnership between NorthOne Inc. and Nimblechapps is poised to bring more innovative solutions to the market, catering to the evolving needs of industries in the digital age.
