Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,676 in the last 365 days.

922 S5 Proxy Introduces New User & Password Authentication Feature

922S5Proxy_World Leading 200M+ Residential Proxy Pool

The Best Residential Proxy

Revolutionizing Proxy Usage with Enhanced Authentication

KOWLOON, HONG KONG, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known as the alternative to 911 Proxy, 922 S5 Proxy has maintained the residential IP + port proxy usage method inherited from 911. However, a recent update from 922 Proxy brings a new feature into play – user and password authentication. This innovative method disrupts the traditional approach to extracting IPs on the client side, providing 922 users with a distinct advantage in their business operations.

Visiting the official website of 922 Proxy, users can find the page for utilizing user and password authentication in the proxy acquisition navigation bar. After selecting the desired package type and filtering the region, users can generate proxies for use. The entire process is straightforward, requiring only web-based operations without the need to download a client.

Please note that this method is supported by ISP and traffic package types. When using the traffic package type, users can also choose between different proxy modes – Randomize IP and Sticky IP. Under Randomize IP mode, the system will automatically switch IPs within the IP pool, while Sticky IP mode fixes the IP address for 1-30 minutes.

So, what are the benefits of user and password authentication? When purchasing individual or bulk private proxies, it is crucial to ensure that they are exclusively for user use. To connect to the port, users must have a username and password, thereby verifying access rights. While the IP numbers for each purchased proxy are different, the port, username, and password are typically the same. The IP and port can usually be switched as needed, depending on the user's proxy usage purpose.

If you require manual management and use of proxy IPs and wish to have more flexibility in selecting and configuring proxy IPs, it is recommended to explore 922's user and password extraction feature.

Contact:
● Email: support@922proxy.com
● Official Website: https://www.922proxy.com/

Nina Clark
922S5Proxy
support@922proxy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube

Grow your business with 922 S5 Proxy

You just read:

922 S5 Proxy Introduces New User & Password Authentication Feature

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more