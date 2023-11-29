922 S5 Proxy Introduces New User & Password Authentication Feature
Revolutionizing Proxy Usage with Enhanced AuthenticationKOWLOON, HONG KONG, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known as the alternative to 911 Proxy, 922 S5 Proxy has maintained the residential IP + port proxy usage method inherited from 911. However, a recent update from 922 Proxy brings a new feature into play – user and password authentication. This innovative method disrupts the traditional approach to extracting IPs on the client side, providing 922 users with a distinct advantage in their business operations.
Visiting the official website of 922 Proxy, users can find the page for utilizing user and password authentication in the proxy acquisition navigation bar. After selecting the desired package type and filtering the region, users can generate proxies for use. The entire process is straightforward, requiring only web-based operations without the need to download a client.
Please note that this method is supported by ISP and traffic package types. When using the traffic package type, users can also choose between different proxy modes – Randomize IP and Sticky IP. Under Randomize IP mode, the system will automatically switch IPs within the IP pool, while Sticky IP mode fixes the IP address for 1-30 minutes.
So, what are the benefits of user and password authentication? When purchasing individual or bulk private proxies, it is crucial to ensure that they are exclusively for user use. To connect to the port, users must have a username and password, thereby verifying access rights. While the IP numbers for each purchased proxy are different, the port, username, and password are typically the same. The IP and port can usually be switched as needed, depending on the user's proxy usage purpose.
If you require manual management and use of proxy IPs and wish to have more flexibility in selecting and configuring proxy IPs, it is recommended to explore 922's user and password extraction feature.
Contact:
● Email: support@922proxy.com
● Official Website: https://www.922proxy.com/
Nina Clark
922S5Proxy
support@922proxy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Grow your business with 922 S5 Proxy