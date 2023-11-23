New coastline cleanup projects underway across B.C.

CANADA, November 23 - Ocean Legacy Foundation:

Ocean Legacy Foundation (OLF) is a Canadian non-profit organization that develops and implements plastic pollution emergency-response programs worldwide with the goal to end oceanic plastic pollution. OLF was successful for two projects, one for shoreline and one for derelict-vessel removal.

Shoreline: OLF has received $2.5 million to carry out its BC Marine Debris Removal and Recycling project, creating 175 jobs to address 353 kilometres of heavily concentrated debris-polluted shorelines across the lower half of B.C. They are working alongside Quatsino, Tla’amin, Tlowitsis, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’, Namgis, Tla-o-qui-aht, Yuułuʔiłʔath, Shishalh, Squamish and Komoks First Nations.

Vessels: OLF has received $355,000 to remove 24 derelict vessels around northern Vancouver Island. Through this venture, they aim to create 40 jobs and partner with Namgis First Nation.

Coastal Restoration Society:

Coastal Restoration Society (CRS) supports resource management and environmental stewardship goals of First Nations, provincial and federal governments. CRS was successful for two projects, one for shoreline and one for derelict-vessel removal.

Shoreline: CRS has received $1.8 million to carry out Phase 3 of its Coastal Ecosystem Improvement Project, which aims to create 105 jobs to remediate as much as 670 kilometres of shoreline in the lands and waters of Barkley Sound, Snuneymuxw, Tsawout and Salish territories. They are working alongside Huu-ay-aht, Uchucklesaht, Tseshaht, Toquaht, Yuulu?il?at?, Snuneymuxw, Stz’uminus, Lyackson, Penelakut, WSÁNEC, Tsartlip, Tsechum, Pauquachin, Tsawout, Lelum Sar Augh Ta Naogh, Snaw-naw-as and T’Sou-ke First Nations.

Vessels: CRS has received $1 million to remove at least 33 derelict vessels around Huu-ay-aht, Uchucklesaht, Tseshaht, Toquaht, Yuulu?il?at?, Snuneymuxw, Stz’uminus, Lyackson and Penelakut Tribe territories. CRS is partnering with Penelakut Tribe, Huu-ay-aht, Uchucklesaht, Tseshaht, Toquaht, Yuulu?il?at?, Snuneymuxw and Stz’uminus First Nations. Through this venture, they project creation of 147 new jobs.

Rugged Coast Research Society:

Rugged Coast Research Society (RCRS) is a Nanaimo-based society, comprised of marine biologists, marine-industry professionals, project managers, wilderness guides and GIS specialists, to research and restore remote coastal habitats along B.C. coast. RCRS was successful for two projects, one for shoreline and one for derelict-vessel removal.

Shoreline: RCRS has received $1.9 million to target 629 kilometres of high marine-debris accumulation areas in Nootka Sound, Kyuquot and Chatham Sound. Partnerships with Hesquiaht, Nuchatlaht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nations will ensure that local employment and economic opportunities are provided. This project aims to create 52 jobs.

Vessels: RCRS has received $471,000 to remove at least 14 derelict vessels in Kyuquot Sound with involvement from Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k:tles7et'h' First Nations. An additional six to 10 vessels are likely to be identified for possession, removal and disposal during community consultation and survey. They have projected creation of 14 new jobs.

Campbell River Association of Tour Operators:

The Campbell River Association of Tour Operators (CRATO) supports and promotes safe, sustainable adventure tours in Campbell River. Tour operators offer adventures for land, water and air.

CRATO has received $1.3 million to carry out their CRATO Northern Discovery Islands project to clean 350 kilometres of shoreline in remote areas north of Campbell River in conjunction with local First Nations. This project aims to create 148 jobs.

K’yuu Enterprise Corp.:

K’yuu is a Haida-owned company located in Skidegate. K’yuu provides business management services and is the parent company for business lines in marine, tourism and logging industries.

K’yuu has received $1.3 million to carry out its Haida Gwaii Marine Debris Removal Initiative to clean 47 kilometres of shoreline in western Graham Island, northwestern Moresby Island, southwestern Moresby Island, Kunghit Island and East Beach. The project has projected creation of 54 new jobs. K’yuu is working with the Council of the Haida Nation and engaging with more than 15 locally owned companies.