Funding for improved public services will benefit First Nations governments, youth

CANADA, November 23 - First Nations young people and governments will benefit from financial support to the First Nations Public Service Secretariat (FNPSS) to develop and deliver training for current and future First Nation government administrations, programs to increase youth employment, and mentorship and networking events.

The B.C. government is providing more than $5.5 million to the FNPSS to research workforce needs and to support training and employment opportunities, particularly for young people in the First Nations public sector. The funding will support improved economic opportunities, better citizen services and First-Nations-led solutions to manage infrastructure and other resources.

“Consistent with our government’s action plan, we are funding self-determined, community-led programs for Indigenous Peoples to upgrade skills, secure employment, and develop and support their community administration,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

Funding will support projects to develop and deliver training for current and future First Nations government administrations, programs to increase youth employment, mentorship and networking events such as the First Nations Public Service Secretariat (FNPSS) annual conference. This will provide greater support to staff in First Nations governments and result in better services for their communities.

The labour market research project will generate demographic data on First Nation public service workforce needs and strengthen First Nations governments’ capacity to deliver programs and services, manage fiscal resources, develop policy laws, support economic development and manage intergovernmental relations and resources.

“This is a critical moment for First Nations as they move towards self-government. There are key areas within capacity building and administration that will be able to grow and thrive through this funding,” said Robert Phillips, First Nations Summit political executive. “We need to continue with what’s working well and delve into research that will address the limited market labour data available so First Nations can accurately describe the First Nations public-service sector demographic and inform decision-making into the future. This can only be done when the work is informed and led by First Nations.”

This provincial funding comes from the 2022-23 Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement. Under the agreement, the Province receives more than $300 million from the Federal government each year to fund employment services and supports.

The Province will continue to work with trusted partners such as FNPSS so First Nations in B.C. can access the services they need.

Quotes:

Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“First Nations need to recruit and retain skilled workers who can meet the needs of their administrations, help strengthen their communities and build greater self-determination. The funding that we’re providing the First Nations Public Service Secretariat will bolster First Nations’ employee networks and training throughout the province. First Nations know best how to develop their workforces for their needs. This funding helps to support that work.”

Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation –

“It’s critical for Indigenous communities to be aware and be prepared for future workforce needs. Part of this funding aims to improve and expand the training available to First Nations governments so more Indigenous peoples have the tools they need to be successful. We are working with First Nations leaders to build better economic opportunities and a stronger B.C. for everyone.”

Laura Antoine, band administrator, Coldwater Indian Band –

“B.C. First Nation communities have been working with limited resources and unable to build capacity in our administrations. With the provincial funding, we will be able to do more than the minimum for our communities and be able to pursue and support excellence in our own governments. We will also be able to provide on-the-ground resources and training for First Nations in B.C. that is rooted in community values and needs.”

Collette Sunday, band administrator, Upper Nicola Band –

“Public service and administration are central to First Nation communities and with this funding from the B.C. government we will be able to design crucial resources and programs for First Nation government administrations and tribal organizations. We will be able to create impact directly in communities through skills training, creating capacity-building resources and conducting research to identify gaps and recommendations for communities.”

