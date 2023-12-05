Matt Plaskoff, President & CEO of One Week Bath, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Matt Plaskoff, President & CEO of One Week Bath, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
A great concept from an amazing entrepreneur! Matt and his team at One Week Bath are leaders in the remodeling space.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Matt Plaskoff, President & CEO of One Week Bath for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Series. Matt Plaskoff joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT One Week Bath
One Week Bath offers a hassle-free, all-in-one, custom remodeling process that is completed without a client ever leaving home. No subcontractors, no delays. They guarantee that they will finish on time, or they pay every day they are late!
Their years of experience help create the bathroom of their client's dreams with the best products available. It's as simple as one phone call, one design meeting and one week of construction. They handle the details, permitting, inspections, product issues and the installation.
There is nothing easy about bathroom remodeling. It’s one of the smallest spaces in the home, yet it demands the greatest amount of detail and attention. The bathroom is an area of construction where size doesn’t translate to ease, cost or speed; in fact, its complexity is measured in details and systems, not square feet.
Based in Los Angeles, One Week Bath is an independent bathroom remodeling company that has expanded to also serve Orange County, Ventura, Inland Empire and all of Southern California. The innovation of contractor & entrepreneur Matt Plaskoff, our mission is to eliminate the risk & stress of bathroom remodeling, making overall customer experience & beautiful design the priority. They have completed thousands of beautiful bathroom remodels since our inception in 2000.
Matt Plaskoff joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Matt Plaskoff discusses the newest offerings of One Week Bath, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Matt Plaskoff joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Matt Plaskoff was amazing. The success of One Week Bath is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Matt Plaskoff on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like One Week Bath. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Matt Plaskoff who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Matt Plaskoff”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what viewers want to learn about. If something is important to viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in the interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Matt Plaskoff, President & CEO, One Week Bath, A DotCom Magazine Interview