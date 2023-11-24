BigBlue SolarPowa ETFE- Solar Charger
BigBlue Energy, renowned primarily for its expertise in solar panel manufacturing, has also established a strong presence in the realm of renewable energy systems since 2007. This reputation solidified with the introduction of the CellPowa Portable Power Station Series last year. Handling all aspects from design and assembly, to in-house production, BigBlue provides one of the most comprehensive warranty coverage on the workmanship and performance of all manufactured products. We hold ourselves accountable without exceptions for any product flaws. We are committed to 100% satisfaction guaranteed for product exchange or refund under the correct application.
BigBlue SolarPowa ETFE- SOLAR CHARGER
The BigBlue SolarPowa ETFE- Solar Charger series has big shoes to fill after the preceding product generation, the BigBlue SolarPowa Solar Charger series (SolarPowa 36, 28, 14) has arguably turned out to be reviewers’ sweet talker. The new SolarPowa ETFE - Solar Charger series; consisting of SolarPowa 30, 20, and 10, is faithful to the original blueprint as one of the most superior fast-charging clean energy of all time, whilst making full use of modern technologies to elevate its performance to an entirely different level in adapting to your adventures – denoted as Solar Diva.
SOLAR DIVA
This BigBlue SolarPowa ETFE- Solar Charger series features a Japan-produced ETFE as the top layer – a high-strength fluorine-based plastic that is corrosion and stain-resistant, non-stick self-cleaning, but retaining its clarity (and therefore light transmittance), in addition to the long service life. Compared to solar panels found in the market, the SolarPowa ETFE- Solar Charger can withstand high levels of thermal stress and chemical attacks far beyond others. With the latest premium UV-ray permeability, and an irradiance ranging from 400 to 600 nm of the visible light spectrum, it allows as high as 95% of light to reach the underneath solar cells. Still and all, the ETFE layer is made from sustainable material and is easily recyclable at the end of its lifetime.
FOLDABLE FOR FREEDOM
Coupling with the latest technology breakthroughs and learnings from the decade of manufacturing, these innovative SolarPowa ETFE- Solar Chargers are laminated as compact as possible while achieving the weight and size ratio. The folding-panel design offers plenty of surface area to harvest the sun's power, in addition to the snap fastener closure system to keep the panels closed during storage while eliminating the need for bulky straps.
Not only that, SolarPowa ETFE- Solar Charger series combines industry-leading solar panel manufacturing technology with ergonomics design to optimize your satisfaction. It features a kickstand, which lets you position the solar charger in a good direction or orientation, facing the ideal angle for maximum yield. Plus, the stainless metal loop around the edges enables you to attach with carabiners to the backpack for on-the-go powering or to a tent; charging up your gear while you’re enjoying the day.
TRADEMARK OF TRUST
With its seamless one-piece design and industry-strength 900-denier polyester Oxford fabric-wrapped exterior rear layer; the solar panel has high-grade water resistance and dust protection. This functional design also features grommet-reinforced holes for attaching the charge panels to a backpack or hanging it from a tree. Thanks to its IP68 water resistance (except the junction box), it will also survive unexpected rain showers or errant sprinklers.
Some things are worth the wait! BigBlue adopts a decade of manufacturing experience to not only expand but enhance the product portfolio from portable power stations to solar chargers in meeting the market trends …for the pleasure of life. Standing head and shoulders among the rest, the BigBlue SolarPowa ETFE- Solar Charger series is definitely a soon-to-be stapled backpacking and hiking gadget today!
KEY FEATURES
- Engineering Excellence Since 2007
- High-Performance ETFE Layer
- Cutting-Edge Lamination Technology
- Optimal Solar Collection
- Versatile Attachment Options
- Convenient Snap Fastener Closure
- Durable Construction
- Safe Charging Technology
