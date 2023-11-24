Two Executive Producers: Dooney Battle and Mally Mall Unite To Deliver A Mega Hit With “All Night Long” On Black Friday
"All Night Long" by Bay Swag & Lil BabyLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many retailers are offering deep discounts on Black Friday, Executive Producers Dooney Battle and Mally Mall are ready to release one of the best collaborations of 2023 with “All Night Long”, by Bay Swag and Lil Baby. This high-tempo single samples Alicia Keys’ original single “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready)”, providing a modern-day twist to the original hit single that ended up #1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, and #1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay. To date, this single has earned 3X RIAA Certified Platinum status, was co-written by Alicia Keys and Drake, and became the longest-running #1 single of 2010.
As the Co-Founder and CEO of Tha Lights Global , Dooney Battle turned to Mally Mall, the Co-Founder and CEO of StarBoys Music to collaborate on the next big hit. Mally Mall is no stranger to putting a winning collaboration together as a Multi Grammy Award-Winning Producer and earning over 50 singles to reach Billboard’s Hot 100 list already under his belt. For this collaboration, Mally Mall wanted to bring elements from Alicia Keys’ original single “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready)” to make a modern-day Hip-Hop love story. With Bay Swag’s New York flows and his ability to create memorable hooks, this collaboration with Lil Baby was a natural fit.
Already achieving 49 singles to reach RIAA Certified Platinum status, Lil Baby sets his eyes on the prize with “All Night Long” to be his 50th single to reach this milestone. Many executives in the music industry have already praised Lil Baby’s execution on this single and have stated this is Baby’s best verse of the year by opening up about deep subjects and giving praise to his management team. For Mally Mall, this collaboration was special not only to pair Bay Swag and Lil Baby, but for his deeply rooted connection with Drake.
Instrumental to the success of “The Motto” by Drake, Drake pays homage to Mally Mall for inspiring him to get in the booth and deliver an unforgettable verse which included “Me, Franny, and Mally Mall at the crib-o Shout goes out to Niko, J and Chubbs, shouts to Gibbo”, which is Mally Mall’s home in Las Vegas where “The Motto” was recorded. Till this day, “The Motto” remains one of best streaming songs of all-time and most recently earned 8X RIAA Certified Platinum status.
This new single makes its debut on Black Friday, November 24, 2023, and is already predicted to go viral. With this collaboration between Bay Swag and Lil Baby, it looks like Mally Mall is on track to make history with “All Night Long”, delivering what was asked of him by Dooney Battle to create the next mega hit.
Song: “All Night Long”
Artists: Bay Swag & Lil Baby
Produced By: Dooney Battle & Mally Mall
Release Date: November 24, 2023
