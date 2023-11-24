InvestaX and Vayana Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Debt-Based Financial Products
InvestaX uses its capital markets license and tokenization tech, while Vayana offers credit risk consultancy and debt monitoring expertise.SINGAPORE, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IC SG Pte. Ltd., (doing business as InvestaX), a leading tokenization Software-as-a- Service (SaaS) platform licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Vayana Network Pte. Ltd., India’s leading fintech company in supply chain finance, today announced a strategic partnership during the Singapore Fintech Festival, 2023. This partnership aims to revolutionize the availability of debt-based financial products.
Under this groundbreaking alliance, InvestaX will leverage its robust capital markets services license and cutting-edge tokenization technology while Vayana will bring its extensive experience in credit risk consultancy and debt monitoring to the table. This synergy is expected to lead to offering innovative debt-based products that cater to the evolving needs of the Singapore/India markets and beyond.
The collaboration is set to focus on a series of objectives and activities outlined in a shared vision for the future. Both InvestaX and Vayana are committed to working closely to realize these goals, emphasizing their mutual dedication to enhancing financial services through technological innovation and expert insights.
While this partnership marks a significant step forward in the financial sector, it is also a testament to the growing synergy between Singapore's and India's fintech landscapes. Both InvestaX and Vayana are poised to set a new standard for financial collaborations, benefiting not only their respective clientele but also the broader financial community in Singapore and beyond.
Further details about the collaboration, including specific initiatives and projects, will be shared in due course.
About InvestaX:
Founded in 2015, InvestaX is the leading Licensed Tokenization Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform in Asia, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore with a Capital Markets Service License (CMSL) and Recognized Market Operator (RMO) License for dealing in and trading Real World Asset Tokens (RWA) and Security Token Offerings (STO) for global offerings and investors. InvestaX’s sister platform, IX Swap offers the world’s first automated market maker (AMM) for RWA/STO. Both InvestaX and IX Swap are early pioneers in the use of blockchain technologies to develop leading infrastructure connecting traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) legally and compliantly.
About Vayana:
Vayana Network Pte. Ltd. is India’s largest fintech company specializing in supply chain finance solutions. With a focus on trade compliance for various tiers of supply chains, Vayana has established itself as a leader in the fintech space.
