GBB Spearheads Probiotic Innovation for Expanding Global Markets
Cultivating the Powerhouse Probiotics: Launching PANTOC and BALANCE TOC for a Global Market BlitzANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GBB Co.(“GBB” or “the Company”), a pioneering eco-friendly probiotics product company, made a significant debut at the 21st World Korean Business Convention held from November 11-14, 2023, in Anaheim, California.
Their goal is to initiate their U.S. market expansion, actively seeking to collaborate with like-minded organizations passionate about advancing revolutionary health and wellness solutions for women. This gathering brought together 29 promising Hi-Seoul Companies, supported by Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency, presenting an excellent platform for networking and business growth.
GBB , a pioneering eco-friendly products company, is at the forefront of a probiotic revolution poised to transform the market. Their focus on delivering top-quality offerings has already led to their products securing registration with the U.S. FDA, paving the way for an ambitious global market expansion.
Participating in the World Korean Business Convention, GBB seized the opportunity to conduct vital market research in the United States and identify potential distribution partners. Given the absence of comparable products in the current market, GBB sees a significant opportunity to lead the way and explore collaborations with U.S. distributors. Their plans include undergoing FDA approval through clinical trials, reinforcing their commitment to women's health and wellness.
At the heart of GBB's mission is pH4.0, a dedicated brand for women's health specializing in Bio- FemTech solutions. PANTOC, their leading product, revolutionizes women's hygiene with innovative probiotic products for effortless and effective application to sensitive areas, revolutionizing women's health maintenance. Unlike traditional women's hygiene products, PANTOC offers a convenient three-second care routine without the need for rinsing. The active mechanism behind PANTOC is unique, actively balancing the microbiome environment and promoting essential probiotics.
GBB also offers BALANCE TOC, another probiotic FemTech solution sharing a similar mechanism with PANTOC. BALANCE TOC features three patented probiotic strains designed for female hygiene and wellness, including L.plantarum ATG K8, L.rhamnosus, and L.paracasei. These vegan probiotics collectively provide an unbeatable solution for women's health, ensuring optimal Y-zone care and microbiome health.
During the World Korean Business Convention, GBB engaged with global industry leaders, immersing themselves in the latest product developments and trends. The valuable experience and insights gained at this prestigious event further fueled GBB's ongoing commitment to product enhancement and development. The company anticipates that partnerships formed during this convention will unlock exciting prospects for future growth.
As GBB pioneers innovation in the probiotics industry, they are eager to share their journey with businesses and foster symbiotic relationships. GBB welcomes collaboration from companies specializing in manufacturing, seeking OEM or ODM services, striving to establish distribution networks, or excelling in advertising.
GBB's mission is to unite with like-minded organizations, forming a dynamic community dedicated to pioneering revolutionary health and wellness solutions for women. With a clear focus on expanding in the U.S. market, GBB actively seeks partnerships with organizations sharing their passion for advancing women's health.
This collaborative effort aims to create a formidable network that transforms women's health and well-being through shared knowledge and innovation, promising groundbreaking solutions that empower women to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. Together, they redefine the future of women's wellness.
For further information, visit https://en.pantoc.co.kr
About GBB Co.
GBB Co. is an eco-friendly products company that focuses on revolutionizing women's health and wellness. Their pioneering probiotic solutions, PANTOC and BALANCE TOC, have already received U.S. FDA registration, paving the way for their global expansion. Their commitment to eco-friendly products and dedication to female health sets them apart in the industry.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea, officially the Republic of Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
Jung H Moon
Kanact Ventures LLC
email us here