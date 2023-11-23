Wayne Hills Bryant A.I. Launches into U.S. Market Beyond CES and Edison Awards
Wayne Hills Bryant A.I. showcased its commitment to pioneering innovative technologies for global growth with a strong focus on benefiting humanityANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne Hills Bryant A.I., a cutting-edge AI software company, left a significant mark at the 21st World Korean Business Convention held from November 11-14, 2023, in Anaheim, California. Their goal was to initiate their U.S. market expansion, and they warmly welcomed potential collaborators and clients to join them on this exciting venture.
This gathering brought together 29 promising Hi-Seoul Companies, supported by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency, presenting an excellent platform for networking and business growth.
Wayne Hills Bryant A.I. takes great pride in unveiling its grand entry into the lucrative U.S. market, a significant stride following their remarkable achievements at the esteemed 2023 Edison Awards and CES. This expansion signifies a crucial phase in the company's mission to introduce its revolutionary T.T.V (Text To Video) services and innovative AI solutions to a global clientele.
The backbone of Wayne Hills Bryant A.I. lies in their AI algorithms, adept at recognizing and processing text and speech, powered by NLP (natural language processing), machine learning, and speech separation technologies. This innovation results in the automated creation of digital video content, turning text into engaging visuals, setting their services apart.
With significant recognition, having received the Bronze at the 2023 Edison Awards and an innovation award at CES in 2022, Wayne Hills Bryant A.I. has established itself as an emerging unicorn company in the AI technology sector. These accolades underscore the company's exceptional technological capabilities and highlight their potential for growth and transformation in the industry.
The core functionality of Wayne Hills Bryant A.I.'s T.T.V service includes text data summarization, keyword matching, content fusion, and personalized automated editing and distribution capabilities. Their AI-driven system utilizes natural language processing and machine learning to efficiently condense extensive text data into approximately 300-word core sentences and keywords, making the content creation process remarkably efficient.
Wayne Hills Bryant A.I. revolutionizes video creation by eliminating the need for expert video editors, engineers, or specialized tools. With their service, users can create videos by simply copying and pasting text data or dragging and dropping text files. This approach significantly streamlines the video production process, allowing a single user to create over 110 videos in a week, effectively saving clients time and resources.
The company's commitment to innovation extends beyond T.T.V and STV technology. Wayne Hills Bryant A.I. has recently launched a new service, A.I. Cinematic, set to transform text into entire movies. Using the power of generative AI, this service offers limitless creative possibilities, giving users the freedom to generate diverse cinematic content effortlessly.
Wayne Hills Bryant A.I. is at the forefront of cutting-edge research and development, particularly focusing on neural network-based brain signal-driven video generation. Their Neural Link A.I. development aims to create AI-generated content based on human thoughts. By connecting polymer-based microelectrodes to the brain, the technology captures detailed electrical signals generated when the brain recognizes and thinks of something, then converts these signals into text or visual information on wireless devices. This pioneering approach is set to open up new horizons in AI content creation.
To facilitate its growth and further expansion, Wayne Hills Bryant A.I. actively participated in the 2023 World Korean Business Convention, engaging in 1:1 meetings with the U.S. Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, among other stakeholders. Their efforts were focused on establishing a strong presence in the U.S. market, identifying local accounts, and seeking strategic partners to support their localization and growth strategies.
In outlining the company's market expansion strategy, the CMO, June Park, affirmed, "We are fully prepared to convey specific messages to our customers and partners. With PoC readiness and a strong focus on revenue increase, we want to make it clear: 'We are ready for you!
The company's business motto, "Leading a New A.I. Ecosystem for People," reflects their dedication to advancing AI technology to serve humanity. Wayne Hills Bryant A.I. strives to bring its innovative services to companies worldwide, redefining the way content is generated and enjoyed. As they venture into the U.S. market, they invite potential collaborators and clients to join them on this exciting journey.
About Wayne Hills Bryant A.I.
Wayne Hills Bryant A.I. is a leading provider of AI-driven software solutions. With their T.T.V (Text To Video) services and innovative AI technologies, the company empowers users across various domains to seamlessly convert text data into captivating video content. Recognized by prestigious awards such as the 2023 Edison Awards and CES, Wayne Hills Bryant A.I. is committed to revolutionizing the AI industry and offering transformative services on a global scale.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea, officially the Republic of Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
