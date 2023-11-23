Pharmsville's Probiotic Breakthrough Garners Global Recognition, Paving the Way for International Expansion
Pharmsville introduces Wilac D001: First FDA NDI-listed strain, prioritizing safety, no side effects, and focusing on weight management and obesity preventionANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmsville Co., Ltd. (“Pharmsville” or “the Company”)the pioneering biohealth company, captivated the spotlight at the 21st World Korean Business Convention held from November 11-14, 2023, in Anaheim, California., USA, seeking promising collaborations with potential customers, distributors, and B2B partners, while also eyeing exciting ventures with healthcare providers and obesity clinics.
The event served as a gathering ground for 29 promising Hi-Seoul Companies, sponsored by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with with the Seoul Business Agency.
In a remarkable display of innovation, Pharmsville's convention presence was strategically oriented toward identifying potential customers, securing distributors, fostering B2B collaborations, and establishing partnerships with healthcare providers and obesity clinics.
At the core of Pharmsville's ambitious market entry strategy lies a dedication to delivering innovative products. A standout offering in their portfolio is the FDA NDI- listed strain, Wilac D001, extracted from dandelion Kimchi.
With global expansion in their sights, Pharmsville is meticulously preparing for launch on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Shopify. Hospitals and healthcare institutions are their primary targets as distributors, reflecting their unwavering commitment to consumers' health and well-being.
Pharmsville's core message, echoing throughout the convention, revolved around the safety of their products, meticulously crafted to be free from side effects. Their steadfast focus on weight management and obesity prevention underscores their dedication to ensuring customer well-being.
The driving force behind Pharmsville's aspirations is the goal of leaving an indelible mark on the global health and wellness market. They brought with them a suite of unique in- house products designed to offer personalized solutions tailored to individual needs.
This approach extends to the adaptation of marketing strategies to cater to specific regions, ensuring the capture of new growth opportunities.
Pharmsville's team of experts, bolstered by an array of innovative products, is primed to expand their footprint both domestically and globally. They aim to lead the charge in transforming the health and wellness landscape, with a strong focus on the health and happiness of their customer base.
One of Pharmsville's marquee offerings, the Wilac D001 probiotics, stands as a testament to their commitment to product excellence. Derived from extensive dandelion-based research, these probiotics are set to be introduced to a global audience, contributing to the well-being of consumers around the world.
Pharmsville's CEO, Mr. Lee Byeongwook, expressed, "Pharmsville is dedicated to innovating and creating personalized health functional foods to enhance well-being. Our unwavering commitment to research and development continually improves product quality and services." He also emphasized the active recruitment of specialized international talent to establish direct global consumer connections, with the goal of strengthening Pharmsville's position as a global hub for health-conscious consumers through their participation in the World Korean Business Convention and the introduction of new products in the United States.
Pharmsville is resolute in its mission to connect directly with consumers worldwide. The goal is to become a sought-after brand, both domestically and internationally. Their participation in the World Korean Business Convention is a pivotal step in gaining recognition and launching new products in the United States, solidifying Pharmsville as a global destination for health-conscious consumers.
As Pharmsville embarks on this promising journey, they invite its potential customers and partners to join them in redefining the health and wellness industry. The partnership with Pharmsville represents a significant stride towards a healthier, happier future for all.
For further information, visit http://pharmsville.net/english/
About Pharmsville
Pharmsville Corporation is a leading biohealthcare company dedicated to extending human healthspan. We specialize in health functional foods, including dandelion-based products, dandelion kimchi, probiotics, and anti-obesity solutions, focusing on prevention.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea, officially the Republic of Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
Jung H Moon
Kanact Ventures LLC
email us here