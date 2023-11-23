Submit Release
Georgia: New EU-backed study addresses pressing social and economic needs of labour migrant women 

On 22 November, the European Union, Sweden, the United Nations Development Programme in Georgia, and the ‘Women Engage for a Common Future’ (WECF-Georgia) organisation, presented a study aiming to support labour migrant women’s return and reintegration.

The event brought together representatives from the Georgian government, civil society, and international organisations.

The research findings stem from 22 comprehensive interviews with labour migrant women, coupled with thorough analyses of Georgia’s legislation, policies, and state programmes.

The study says that despite Georgia’s recent progress in developing migration systems, the feminisation of migration is often overlooked.

Labour migrant women often have limited opportunities to accumulate financial capital. They often face barriers such as high unemployment, loss of skills, limited access to service infrastructure and inadequate basic social protection services such as low pensions and expensive health care. Additional obstacles include the lack of unemployment assistance, housing challenges, and excessive interest rates on loans from commercial institutions.

The study recommends that the Georgian government and civil society should support the dignified return of labour migrant women through targeted programmes and policies. 

