Ukraine Energy Support Fund procures first mobile high voltage laboratories

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has announced that it has successfully procured and deployed its first batch of mobile high-voltage laboratories.

These vehicles have been distributed to regions in both the East and West of Ukraine to facilitate diagnostics, measurement, and testing of electrical network elements damaged during the Russian war against Ukraine.

The mobile high-voltage laboratories are equipped with cutting-edge technology, including advanced equipment for topographical determination of cable line damage sites through induction and acoustic methods. This advanced technology will enable rapid and precise identification of damaged areas, expediting the restoration of electricity supply to the affected population.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. It collects contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector.

