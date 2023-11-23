EU Delegation to Moldova invites media representatives to join visit to Edinet

The Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova will hold a regional visit for journalists to Edineț on 6 December 2023.

During the visit, media representatives will be familiarised with the implementation and results of EU support and development projects in Edineț.

The visit programme includes: inauguration of several modern infrastructure projects, transfer of a batch of buses, opening of the One-Stop-Shop in Edineț, presentation of education projects, etc.

The events will be held with the participation of EU Ambassador to Moldova Jānis Mažeiks, representatives of the Moldovan government, and local authorities from Edineț and Alba Iulia.

The EU Delegation also wants to introduce journalists to the smart urbanism project ‘Edineț – a city for the future’. The project, for which the EU will allocate €4 million, envisages innovations in transport, education, public services, and local governance.

Interested journalists should confirm their participation in the visit by email, indicating their first name, surname, title of the media outlet, position and contact details.

The deadline for registration is 28 November.

