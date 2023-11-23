Public feedback wanted for Sunshine Coast Forest Landscape Plan

CANADA, November 23 - People in B.C. are invited to provide input to help inform the next stage of the Sunshine Coast Forest Landscape Plan (FLP).

The FLP is being co-developed with First Nations, with input from communities, subject-matter experts and forest licensees. FLPs are a new approach to forest stewardship that establish clear direction for the management of old growth, biodiversity, ecosystem health, climate change, watershed health, wildfire risk and other forest-related values.

The FLP area includes the Sunshine Coast Timber Supply Area and portions of the Pacific Timber Supply Area, encompassing roughly 1.25 million hectares of land from Howe Sound in the south to the summit of Mount Waddington (B.C.’s highest peak) in the north. The area features some of the most biologically diverse forests in British Columbia and overlaps the territories of 15 First Nations.

The Sunshine Coast FLP is one of four pilot projects in the province. They are replacing current stewardship plans that are developed by industry, with the goal of better managing our forests for multiple values including climate change, wildfire, wildlife habitat, watershed management, forest health and areas of cultural importance, in addition to timber supply.

A questionnaire regarding the development of the FLP is available online: https://submit.digital.gov.bc.ca/app/form/submit?f=b5e6f8f5-4a74-42b8-939f-ae3d3d6ecb9a

In-person open-house sessions are also planned for the region to share information about forest landscape planning.

Sessions are scheduled for:

Campbell River

Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

5:30 - 8 p.m.

Thulin Room, Maritime Heritage Centre, 621 Island Highway

qathet - Powell River

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023

5:30 - 8 p.m.

The ARC, 7055 Alberni St.

Sechelt

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

6 - 8:30 p.m.

Foyer-Chatelech Secondary school, 5904 Cowrie St.

Quick Facts:

In February 2023, the Ministry of Forests announced $25 million to support eight new regional FLPs.

In October 2023, the locations of five new FLPs were confirmed in partnership with local First Nations: Bulkley Valley; 100 Mile House; Williams Lake; east-central Vancouver Island; and west-central Vancouver Island.

These new plans will reflect ongoing collaboration between the Province, First Nations, local communities and forest companies to improve management of forests and certainty for the sector.

Learn More:

For information about the Sunshine Coast FLP, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/managing-our-forest-resources/forest-landscape-plans/sunshine-coast-forest-landscape-planning-pilot-project

For information about the engagement process for Sunshine Coast FLP, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/engagement/sunshine-coast-flp/

To learn about sustainable forest stewardship and Forest Landscape Plans in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/managing-our-forest-resources/forest-landscape-plans