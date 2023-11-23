People saving time with Highway 99 transit, cycling improvements

CANADA, November 23 - Transit users along Highway 99 will see quicker, more reliable travel with completion of extended bus-on-shoulder lanes south of the George Massey Tunnel, in addition to other transit and cycling upgrades.

“The extension of the bus-on-shoulder lanes along Highway 99 south of the tunnel will make travel by transit even more convenient,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “These upgrades will mean even greater reliability and time savings for those people who use the bus along this popular corridor.”

The bus-on-shoulder lane has been extended southbound between Highway 17A and Ladner Trunk Road. Northbound, the bus-on-shoulder lane has been extended between Ladner Trunk Road and 80th Street to tie into the existing bus-on-shoulder lane. These lanes allow buses to travel in their own area of the road, while alleviating traffic congestion for everyone.

“We are making it easier for people to take advantage of public transit and to leave their vehicles at home by improving the infrastructure they rely on,” said Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit. “People choosing to use transit along Highway 99 will save even more time with the extension of these dedicated bus-on-shoulder lanes.”

These new bus lanes will also tie into the new eight-lane, toll-free Massey Tunnel replacement and existing bus-on-shoulder lanes north of the tunnel to improve overall public-transit reliability along Highway 99. Following some minor landscaping and lane marking, transit users will get to enjoy the new lanes as they are put into service over the next few weeks.

Many transit and cycling improvements have been completed in this area such as the Bridgeport Road bus connection, and Highway 99 and 17A off-ramp widening.

The Bridgeport bus connection was finished in October 2022 and makes public transit faster and more reliable for people travelling from Bridgeport Road to Highway 99. The project also includes a safer signalized intersection on Sea Island Way that prioritizes buses and protects people when they are crossing the road.

Upgrades to the Highway 99 and 17A off-ramp were also completed in October 2022, and are making life easier for people travelling by vehicle and bicycle. Improvements included extending and widening the northbound Highway 99 off-ramp to the Highway 17A intersection to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion, and an upgrade to the George Massey Tunnel bike shuttle stop south of the river.

These transit and cycling improvements, and the new five-lane Steveston Interchange under construction, are part of the Highway 99 Tunnel Program, the centerpiece of which is a new eight-lane, toll-free immersed tube tunnel.

The new tunnel to replace the George Massey Tunnel on Highway 99 will have three vehicle lanes and a dedicated transit lane in each direction, with a separated active transportation corridor for cyclists and pedestrians for the first time ever. The Fraser River Tunnel Project is currently in procurement.

