CSLEE Challenges the Global Data Market with No-Code Data Analysis Solution
CSLEE unveiled its advancement towards international market entry, introducing BigZami, the No- Code Data Analysis SolutionANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSLEE Co., Ltd. (“CSLEE’ or “the Company”), a company specializing in promoting big data solutions and establishing sales partnerships in data marketing, reaffirmed its dedication to fostering promotion and sales partnerships in the United States at the 21st World Korean Business Convention held from November 11-14, 2023, in Anaheim, California. The convention brought together 29 promising Hi-Seoul Companies, sponsored by Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency.
CSLEE, a leading provider of data consulting services and solutions, specializing in database management, data modeling, and data architecture (DA, TA, SWA), took the spotlight as an exhibitor at the convention, showcasing its business and pioneering initiatives. As one of the 29 distinguished Hi-Seoul Companies participating in this event, the company introduced a suite of cutting-edge products. The company’s team of experts showcased their solutions in the fields of big data and AI, offering a pathway to effective digital transformation for success in today's dynamic landscape.
Founded in 2013, CSLEE has excelled in the fields of big data and AI, fostering digital transformation as a core architecture company. Leveraging diverse project experiences, the company is steadily establishing itself as a leading IT solutions provider in the industry.
Mr. Chunsik Lee, CEO of CSLEE, emphasized the significance of architecture in the fields of data analysis and AI. He emphasized that, much like the essential role of creating the framework in construction, a strong architecture is crucial in data analysis and AI.
CSLEE has demonstrated consistent growth, with revenue amounting to approximately USD 3.1 million in 2016, and achieving an impressive USD 18.5 million in 2022, reflecting remarkable 494% growth over the past five years. With a dedicated team of around 160 members, the company has garnered a strong presence in the data industry, engaging in diverse big data and AI consulting and educational ventures for public institutions, leading corporations, and financial entities.
BigZami, the latest offering from CSLEE, is a No-Code data analysis solution that revolutionizes data processing and analysis. This powerful tool allows users to work with data effortlessly, eliminating the need for coding and saving valuable time with just a few clicks. Say goodbye to spending days writing complex R code; BigZami gets the job done in just 30 minutes. With its user-friendly workflow-based UI/UX, exploratory data analysis becomes simpler and more accessible than ever.
BigZami distinguishes itself with 'Embedded Code Blocks,' which encompass analysis codes for data import, preprocessing, testing, and visualization, streamlining the process and negating the need for multiple tools. A standout feature of BigZami is its ability to simulate and recommend various analysis algorithms simultaneously, enhancing productivity and making complex data analysis accessible to non-experts. It caters to the growing demand for data-driven services across sectors, including public institutions.
During the event, CSLEE exhibited BigZami within the Seoul Pavilion to showcase its remarkable technology and real-world analysis cases. The company engaged in extensive promotional activities and numerous meetings, strengthening its presence in the global market.
Operating under the motto 'Value-Driven IT, IT That Creates Value,' CSLEE, an innovative leader in AI and big data consulting, is committed to delivering top-tier data-driven IT solutions. With expertise covering various data fields, including big data, AI, data architecture, education, and transformation, CSLEE boasts extensive experience and specialized skills.
CEO Mr. Chunsik Lee is unwavering in his determination to lead the global big data analysis solution market. Building on BigZami's success in diverse Korean industries, such as public administration, research, marketing, and manufacturing data analysis, he envisions it as the world's top solution. CSLEE is fully committed to global expansion, capitalizing on its strong competitive edge.
CSLEE is poised to create a substantial impact in the global data analysis solution market, with a SaaS-based strategy targeting data marketing distribution and e- commerce. Their core messages to customers and partners revolve around affordability, ease of use, high user-friendliness, and intuitive UI/UX.
As the journey unfolds, CSLEE's path to global prominence is illuminated by the brilliance of their innovative BigZami solution and their steadfast dedication to excellence. Together, these elements are propelling them toward unparalleled success in the global market, promising a future where data analysis is more accessible and efficient than ever before. The horizon is bright for CSLEE, and their unwavering commitment to innovation is setting a new standard for the industry.
For further information, visit http://www.cslee.co.kr
About CSLEE
CSLEE Co., Ltd. is a prominent provider of data consulting services and solutions, specializing in database management, data modeling, and data architecture (DA, TA, SWA). Their team of experts delivers expert consulting, in-depth research, and comprehensive educational services in the fields of big data and artificial intelligence.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea, officially the Republic of Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
