BoomFi adds Chao Yan as the New Co-founder & CTO

We are impressed by Chao's expertise, leadership, and track record in building world-class trading and payment systems.”LONDON, UK, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoomFi, pioneers of crypto payment technology, proudly announces the addition of Chao Yan as Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Yan's significant expertise in the fintech sector is anticipated to elevate BoomFi's position in the cryptocurrency payment race greatly.
Chao Yan brings over 17 years of seasoned experience in the fintech industry. His tenure as a technical co-founder and former CTO at Elwood, a major force in digital assets for large corporations, was marked by securing a substantial $70 million in funding. This achievement underscores his capacity for driving growth and spearheading innovation.
Chao Yan articulates his vision for BoomFi: "Joining as Co-founder & CTO is an exhilarating step forward. At BoomFi, we aim to transcend current trends and shape the future of digital transactions, making them more intuitive, efficient, and accessible. My goal is to guide our team to pioneer new frontiers in digital finance. The journey ahead for BoomFi is exploration, innovation, and significant impact."
"We are impressed by Chao's expertise, leadership, and track record in building world-class trading and payment systems," says Jack Tang, co-founder and CEO of BoomFi. "His deep understanding of market dynamics and needs, coupled with his ability to build a highly efficient and talented team of engineers, has led to remarkable achievements in a relatively short time. We are thrilled to welcome Chao as a co-founder and look forward to his role as our CTO."
Chao Yan's expertise in developing institutional trading platforms offers a strategic advantage to BoomFi, particularly as the industry demands robust, compliant, user-friendly solutions. His skills are crucial for developing low latency, highly scalable systems that enhance liquidity and facilitate seamless interoperability between multi-chain cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies—Yan's unique approach positions BoomFi at the forefront of the cryptocurrency payment sector.
Highlighting BoomFi's recent success, the company has raised $3.8 million in a funding round led by White Star Capital, with significant contributions from Passion Capital, Blockchain Founders Fund, Kraken Ventures, GSR, Aquanow, Mantle Network, and founders from Moonpay, Ramp Network, Transak, Layer Zero, The Giving Block. This funding, complemented by the support of former executives from Stripe, Revolut, and Worldpay, underscores BoomFi's potential to reshape the fintech industry.
"We are thrilled to see Chao Yan joining BoomFi as Co-founder & CTO. His impressive background and history of success in the fintech sector make him a dynamic addition to the team," shared Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund
BoomFi is a next-generation crypto payment processor, enabling businesses to accept cryptocurrencies across a wide range of blockchains and currencies in a compliant and safe manner. Businesses can accept one-time payments, recurring payments, metered, and invoicing available through our no-code, low-code, and SDK/API options. You can settle funds in your preferred crypto wallet or bank account, seamlessly bridging fiat and crypto economies.
