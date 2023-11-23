Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023 Update: Future Trading Pairs Revealed
SINGAPORE, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we approach the midpoint of the Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023, excitement continues to build among traders worldwide. The competition, which kicked off on September 11, 2023, is proving to be a thrilling journey for participants aiming to showcase their trading prowess and secure a spot among the top performers. With a total prize pool of $1.8 million USDT, the competition has already distributed $0.15 million USDT to deserving traders, leaving an enticing $1.65 million USDT still up for grabs.
Competition Details
Competition Deadline: December 11, 2023
New Developments
Future Trading Pairs Listing:
Fairdesk is thrilled to announce the listing of future trading pairs, enhancing the trading experience for participants. Starting immediately, traders can engage in future trading for the following exciting assets: ARK, BIGTIME, POLYX, and GAS. This addition adds a new dimension to the competition, allowing participants to diversify their strategies and explore promising opportunities in the cryptocurrency market.
Unveiling Future Rewards:
The Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023 is not only about the thrill of trading but also about the incredible rewards that await participants. Traders have the chance to win not only monetary prizes but also prestigious items such as the Tesla Model X, Ducati Panigale V4, Rolex Submariner Green Dial, iPhone 15 Pro, and unforgettable trips to Miami, Antarctica, and the Alps. Additionally, participants have the opportunity to attain Fairdesk lifetime VIP status, complete with bonus rewards, USDT, and exclusive coupons.
Join the Fairdesk Trading Revolution
Don't miss the chance to be part of the global trading phenomenon that is the Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023. Whether you're an experienced trader or just getting started, this competition offers a unique opportunity to test your skills, compete with the best, and win life-changing prizes.
Tony Wu
Competition Details
Competition Deadline: December 11, 2023
New Developments
Future Trading Pairs Listing:
Fairdesk is thrilled to announce the listing of future trading pairs, enhancing the trading experience for participants. Starting immediately, traders can engage in future trading for the following exciting assets: ARK, BIGTIME, POLYX, and GAS. This addition adds a new dimension to the competition, allowing participants to diversify their strategies and explore promising opportunities in the cryptocurrency market.
Unveiling Future Rewards:
The Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023 is not only about the thrill of trading but also about the incredible rewards that await participants. Traders have the chance to win not only monetary prizes but also prestigious items such as the Tesla Model X, Ducati Panigale V4, Rolex Submariner Green Dial, iPhone 15 Pro, and unforgettable trips to Miami, Antarctica, and the Alps. Additionally, participants have the opportunity to attain Fairdesk lifetime VIP status, complete with bonus rewards, USDT, and exclusive coupons.
Join the Fairdesk Trading Revolution
Don't miss the chance to be part of the global trading phenomenon that is the Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023. Whether you're an experienced trader or just getting started, this competition offers a unique opportunity to test your skills, compete with the best, and win life-changing prizes.
Tony Wu
Fairdesk
email us here