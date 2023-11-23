Armed robbery at Shipwreck store

Grenada police are on the hunt for an armed masked man who staged a daring daylight robbery a few minutes ago at a St. George’s store.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the man walked into Shipwreck on Granby Street in the city that is owned by an Indian businessman to stage the robbery. Within minutes, he ran out of the store and was seen heading in the direction of the nearby St. George’s Market.

Details are not immediately available on whether the robber was able to get away with money. An eyewitness described the assailant as dark in completion about 5ft 9ins in height and was wearing a black pants, black T-shirt, red cap and black mask in face.

A team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Royal Grenada Police (RGPF) was called in to look into the armed robbery. According to the eyewitness, he did not notice any police officers around when the armed man went into the store.

He said the presence of uninformed police officers are critical in the business areas especially around this time with Christmas just around the corner.

RGPF has not made any official announcement about the start of its Christmas programme in which there is usually a greater presence of law enforcement officers on the streets and patrols in some areas that are considered as “hot beds” for criminal activities.