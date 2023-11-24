Danelec Acquires Nautilus Labs AI Technology Platform to Gain Deeper Insights Within Sustainability and Safety

With the acquisition, Danelec is expanding its capabilities into the realm of vessel optimization.

Danelec, a global leader in ship data management solutions that drive efficiency and safety at sea, acquires the Nautilus Labs technology platform

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combining Danelec’s onboard data capturing ship performance capabilities with the strong AI-based analytics platform of New York-based maritime technology company Nautilus Labs, Danelec will be able to offer a comprehensive turn-key solution to accelerate the maritime industry’s transition to high-quality, high-frequency data both supporting and accelerating the green agenda.

Copenhagen-based Danelec, the technology provider specializing in maritime safety and sustainability, and a global leader in ship data management solutions that drive efficiency and safety at sea, acquires the Nautilus Labs technology platform to carve a niche in the market, leveraging equipment expertise and robust analytics capabilities.

“With the acquisition of Nautilus Labs’ AI-based technology platform, we are looking to broaden our scope of impact. Not only do we get to build on the market-leading maritime analytics platform that Nautilus Labs has spent the last seven years building, we are also onboarding a team of industry top talent,” says Casper Jensen, CEO at Danelec.

The Nautilus Labs platform will continue in its current form and support its customers on existing terms. However, leveraging the synergies of Danelec’s extensive onboard capabilities within quality data capturing and Nautilus Lab’s capabilities within analytics and machine learning, entirely new and more impactful solutions are at the center of the joint value proposition guiding this strategic acquisition.

With the acquisition, Danelec is expanding its capabilities into the realm of vessel optimization. The combined suite aims to provide a comprehensive solution for fleet efficiency, incorporating shaft power meters, digital data capturing, and Nautilus Labs' fleet performance platform, providing customers with valuable insight to optimize operations, realize savings, and ensure compliance.

“The maritime sector is currently undergoing rapid digitalization and to secure a solid foundation for this digital transformation, it is key that it stands on the shoulders of high-quality, high-frequency data. With the acquisition of Nautilus Lab’s technology platform, we are able to serve our customers from end-to-end of their digital journey. With our installed base of 13,000 vessels, we feel confident that we are well-positioned to commercialize Nautilus Lab’s technology platform,” says Casper Jensen, CEO at Danelec.

While the integration of the AI-based technology platform will enable Danelec to expand horizontally within the market of maritime digitalization, the acquired capabilities will not change the agnostic approach that characterizes Danelec’s position in the market.

“Our business model is – and will continue to be – technology agnostic,” says Jensen. “Our position in the maritime market is built on our open platform approach that is well-known from our VDR business as well as our shaft power, and ship performance business. We don’t need to lock our customers in – we believe that we can bring the most useful solutions to the market if we have our customers and their needs at the enter of our offerings. To do so, we deliver solutions that can tap into our customers’ existing setups to fit their needs. With our latest acquisition, we can now deliver end-to-end.”

“We are excited to see Nautilus Platform come to life in the hands of Danelec and to advance it further on top of the solid foundation of high quality, high frequency data captured from Danelec’s extensive install base. Together, we can’t wait to deliver even more value to our customers,” says Matt Heider, CEO of Nautilus Labs.

The acquisition is Danelec’s third acquisition within two years, following Danelec’s purchase in December 2021 of Norwegian KYMA AS, a leading specialist in digital monitoring of ship operations, and the acquisition of the VDR and MDE business of MacGregor in November 2023.

Last week, Danelec published its latest annual report boasting massive growth with revenue almost doubling from 168 million DKK last year to 298 million DKK in 2022/23 with 53% organic growth.

About Danelec

Danelec is a leading specialist in digital solutions for the maritime industry dedicated to simplifying data capture for ship owners, enabling them to future-proof their fleet and compete effectively in a data-driven, net-zero economy.

As a technologically leading manufacturer of Voyage Data Recorders (VDR), Shaft Power Meters, and provider of systems for digital monitoring of ship performance, Danelec has taken an impactful position in the digitalization of the maritime industry with +30 years in the maritime market.

Currently, Danelec boasts an install base of 16,000 units across 13,000 vessels, driving operational optimization for safety and sustainability for ship owners across the globe including the world's top 10 largest shipping companies.

With headquarters in Denmark, 11 global offices, 160 employees, and more than 700 factory-trained technicians in more than 50 countries, Danelec has a truly global footprint.

Danelec.com

About Nautilus Labs

Nautilus Labs is a maritime technology pioneer that reduces emissions while maximizing commercial returns to decarbonize the ocean supply chain. The company’s collaborative Voyage Optimization solution offers the most accurate real-time prediction of voyage outcomes in the market.

Powered by millions of data points, Nautilus leverages machine learning and naval architectural models to generate ship-specific recommendations. The solution empowers ocean shipping leaders to transform how voyages are run, unlocking decarbonization, profitability, and just-in-time arrival.