SmartDogAgent.com Black Friday Gifts are Gifts that Keep Giving Worldwide

Smart Dog Agents or Watchdogs for “Clean Water for ALL” and Miniature Wind Turbines or Educators?

SmartDogAgent.com 1st One Million T-shirt Goal. The 1st One Million T-shirt Goal is for the expansion of the United Nations Water for Life 2005 – 2015 of water wells to Smart Dog Agent “Clean Water for ALL” and Miniature wind turbines.

SMART DOG AGENT says: Holiday Gift Givers of birds, mammals and reptiles - remember giving a pet is a nice thought. Representing the gesture with a supportive gift for all on earth is just as thoughtful!

SMART DOG AGENT says: There are 2 (two) initiatives - Clean Water for All and wind turbine development worldwide, that are in need of more support.

For the most part SmartDogAgent.com is to educate the unknowing and play a part in making way for a drink cleaner water for all and breath cleaner air future. 1 million t-shirts equates to 2 million USD for the Clean Water for All initiative. These funds will be directed towards underdeveloped areas and areas that need a little to make a big difference in the greater scheme of things - Clean Water for All. Miniature wind turbines are not the solution by far and neither is doing nothing. True there are many causes and organizations out there that play a part in the overall thought - not many or any can tote being a Smart Dog Agent Watchdog! Times are changing for the use to be and present status que - "Nice thought, get to it in a sec" and nothing materializes or so little is done, no visual change(s) that people can rally with and be proud of.

As far as "Clean Water for All", participation is as easy as a T-shirt purchase or other memorabilia from https://www.SmartDogAgent.com as an individual or business owner to lay claim as a Smart Animal Agent / Smart Cat Agent or Smart Dog Agent. Every T-shirt purchase or other memorabilia purchased has "Clean Water for All" or Miniature Wind Turbines as the hierarchy thought. Any and all purchases will result in 17% of 49% going towards "Clean Water for All" or Miniature Wind Turbines. T-shirt wise that is about $2 dollars and some odd cents with every T-shirt purchase. The first goal is 1 million T-shirts and the results will be 2 million and some change to support ongoing efforts for Cleaning the Earths' Water and reducing the global warming impact with more sustainable efficient energy outputs, like Miniature Wind Turbines. According to the American Wind Association (AWEA), small wind turbines cost between $3,000 to $5,000. Nov 6, 2023 (EnergySage.com). Smart Dog Agent is talking a little larger than small wind turbines and the miniature wind turbines was chosen by Smart Dog Agent for many reasons, the most prevalent is a cause for action now, not tomorrow. Building large scale type wind turbine is time consuming and costly. Scale down and solutions appear today for a better here, now and tomorrow. Another cause and effect is climate - what could've been, is not and producing eco-friendly energy without adding global warming or air pollution participation.

When commemorative (commemorative meaning: frontline Watchdogs for a better tomorrow, wear a T-shirt. This invites a worldwide thought to others - "Clean Water for All") memorabilia (memorabilia meaning: during these times, educating the unknowing or knowledgeable of the plight of all the worlds water resources). Before the clean water that the earth produces for free becomes a commodity, that only the privileged can enjoy. Again, Miniature wind turbines are not the solution by far and neither is doing nothing. Smart Dog Agent says: Anyone can wear some words - embodying and striving to know and learn more about being a philanthropic connoisseur for plausible solutions is not just education for the wearer, it is a venture all ages can see "Clean Water for ALL'.

