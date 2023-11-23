Kryptoskatt Rebrands to Kryptos: Pioneering a New Era in Web3 Finance

Discover the evolution of Kryptos – your trusted Web3 finance partner. Unveiling a new identity and mission, we decode the crypto world's complexities.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kryptoskatt, now rebranded as Kryptos, is proud to announce its new identity in the Web3 finance space, encompassing a broader vision and enhanced capabilities. This strategic evolution signifies our dedication to simplifying the complexities of cryptocurrency for users worldwide.

Rebranding to Kryptos is not merely cosmetic; it signifies a commitment to core pillars that will guide the company's ongoing and future development efforts. These pillars—trust, education, innovation, and community—underscore Kryptos mission to establish itself as a trusted crypto finance partner.

Drawing inspiration from the enigmatic 'Kryptos' sculpture at the CIA headquarters, known for its unsolved codes, the Kryptos brand symbolizes the unravelling of complexities and mysteries in the crypto finance world. Just as cryptographers and enthusiasts continue to decode this renowned artwork, Kryptos aims to decode and simplify the intricacies of cryptocurrency for its users. Along with the rebranding, we are thrilled to introduce our new mascot – a Wise Cat named ‘Krypto.’ This mascot embodies the intuitive and instinctive guide every user needs to navigate the digital currency world.

"Our rebranding to Kryptos marks a significant evolution in our mission," said Sukesh Kumar Tedla, CEO of Kryptos. "We are not only simplifying tax compliance but also expanding our horizons to provide comprehensive financial management solutions in the Web3 space. Our platform is designed to empower users, whether they're navigating cryptocurrency for the first time or are seasoned investors. Where others see confusion, we see a pattern, a code waiting to be deciphered".

Backed by industry giants such as Binance Labs, Gate Labs, and Blockchain Founders Fund, Kryptos is poised to lead the way in Web3 financial management.

The rebranding positions Kryptos as a beacon of innovation in the crypto space. The platform pledges to continuously evolve and adapt to meet the dynamic needs of its users. With the cryptocurrency landscape ever-changing, Kryptos aims to stay at the forefront, offering cutting-edge solutions and insights.

Beyond being a platform, Kryptos envisions a vibrant community where collaboration and mutual growth thrive. By providing spaces for crypto enthusiasts to connect, share insights, and support one another, Kryptos aspires to be more than a service; it aims to be a hub for collective advancement.

Kryptos offers a comprehensive solution set, including advanced crypto portfolio management, proactive insights, and streamlined accounting & crypto tax reporting. Offering integrations to over 3000+ DeFi protocols, 100+ exchanges and wallets, and 50+ blockchains, our platform stands as a versatile tool for global users.

Join us in embracing this new chapter with Kryptos, where clarity meets strategy in the world of Web3 finance.

About Kryptos:

Kryptos simplifies Web3 finance for clients globally with a comprehensive suite of solutions encompassing accounting, portfolio management, and crypto tax reporting. With integration support for over 3000+ DeFi protocols, 100+ exchanges and wallets, and 50+ blockchains, Kryptos is your ultimate destination for managing Web3 financial needs seamlessly.