PHILIPPINES, November 23 - Press Release

November 23, 2023 Gatchalian sees robust regional collaboration for critical infrastructure development at APPF Senator Win Gatchalian envisions strengthened cooperation among Asia Pacific economies for the development of critical infrastructures in the face of global risks such as cyberattacks, natural disasters, and other disruptive events. The 31st annual meeting of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) includes a plenary session focused on rethinking critical infrastructure, which is cited as one of the top five risks facing the world today. Critical infrastructure refers to the physical and cyber assets, systems, and networks that are essential for the functioning of societies and economies. "I am confident that APPF will enhance cooperation in the Asia Pacific region as it provides the platform for legislators to discuss relevant issues and share experiences related to the development, protection, and strengthening of critical infrastructure," said Gatchalian, who heads the working group on economic and trade matters in the ongoing APPF event in the country. "Because there is recognition of the necessity to protect and strengthen critical infrastructure in our respective countries, the forum will enable us to share not just policy considerations but also best practices that would help individual economies address their own sets of challenges in the areas of cybersecurity and disaster preparedness," Gatchalian stressed. Recent cyberattacks perpetrated against certain government institutions have prompted Gatchalian to push for legislation designed to strengthen the cybersecurity capabilities of organizations in the country. Senate Bill 2066, or the Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Act, mandates all covered critical information institutions (CII) to adopt and implement adequate measures to protect their information and communications technology (ICT) systems and infrastructures and respond to and recover from any information security incident. Specifically, the proposed measure will require organizations to have their own cybersecurity officers and develop cybersecurity plans. He has also filed Senate Bill 939 which seeks to expand the application of the local disaster risk reduction and management (LDRRM) fund. Specifically, the bill proposes the use of the LDRRM fund in the financing of infrastructure projects designed to mitigate the effects of natural disasters, payment for obligations incurred in funding projects related to disaster preparedness and mitigation, and in hiring the necessary personnel required to implement disaster risk reduction programs. Gatchalian: Matatag na kooperasyon sa rehiyon para sa pagpapaunlad ng mga imprastraktura inaasahan sa pagsasagawa ng APPF Inaasahan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagpapalakas ng kooperasyon ng mga ekonomiya ng Asia Pacific para sa pagbuo ng mga kritikal na imprastraktura sa gitna ng mga pandaigdigang panganib tulad ng cyberattacks, natural na kalamidad, at iba pang nakakagambalang mga kaganapan. Kasama sa ika-31 taunang pagpupulong ng Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) ang isang plenary session na nakatuon sa mga kritikal na imprastraktura, na sinasabing isa sa limang nangungunang panganib na kinakaharap ng mundo ngayon. Ang mga kritikal na imprastraktura ay ang mga pisikal at cyber asset, mga sistema, at network na mahalaga para sa mga ekonomiya ng iba't-ibang nga bansa. "Tiwala ako na mapapahusay ng APPF ang kooperasyon sa rehiyon ng Asia Pacific dahil nagbibigay ito ng plataporma para sa mga mambabatas na talakayin ang mga kaugnay na isyu at magbahagi ng mga karanasan na may kaugnayan sa pagpapaunlad, proteksyon, at pagpapalakas ng mga kritikal na imprastraktura," sabi ni Gatchalian, na siyang namumuno sa working group sa usaping pang-ekonomiya at kalakalan sa isinasagawang APPF ngayon sa bansa. "Dahil may pagkilala sa pangangailangang protektahan at palakasin ang mga kritikal na imprastraktura sa iba't ibang mga bansa, ang naturang forum ay magbibigay-daan sa atin na ibahagi hindi lamang ang mga pagsasaalang-alang sa mga patakaran, kundi pati na rin ang mga pinakamahusay na kasanayan o karansan na makakatulong sa iba't ibang mga ekonomiya na tugunan ang kanilang sariling mga hamon pagdating sa cybersecurity at disaster preparedness," sambit ni Gatchalian. Ang mga serye ng cyberattack na ginagawa laban sa ilang institusyon ng gobyerno ay nagtulak kay Gatchalian na maghain ng panukalang batas na dinisenyo upang palakasin ang mga kakayahan sa cybersecurity ng mga organisasyon at institusyon sa bansa. Ang Senate Bill 2066, o ang Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Act, ay nag-uutos sa lahat ng critical information institutions o CII na magpatibay at magpatupad ng mga sapat na hakbang upang protektahan ang kanilang mga sistema at imprastraktura ng information and communications technology o ICT at tumugon sa anumang insidente sa seguridad ng impormasyon. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, imamandato ang lahat ng mga organisasyon na magkaroon ng sarili nilang mga opisyal ng cybersecurity at bumuo ng mga plano patungkol sa cybersecurity. Inihain na rin ng senador ang Senate Bill 939 na naglalayong palawakin ang aplikasyon ng local disaster risk reduction and management (LDRRM) fund. Ang panukalang batas ay nagmumungkahi ng paggamit ng pondo ng LDRRM sa pagtustos ng mga proyektong pang-imprastraktura na dinisenyo upang pagaanin ang mga epekto ng mga natural na kalamidad, pagbabayad para sa mga obligasyong natamo sa pagpopondo ng mga proyekto na may kaugnayan sa disaster preparedness at mitigation, at pag-hire ng mga kinakailangang tauhan na magpapatupad ng disaster risk reduction programs.