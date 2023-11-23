Submit Release
Rebelle 7 Coming Soon, Pre-Orders Available Now

Experience artistic authenticity with Rebelle 7, an award-winning painting software that brings digital creations to life.

PIESTANY, SLOVAKIA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Escape Motions is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Rebelle 7, the latest edition of its award-winning painting software. This cutting-edge tool invites artists of all levels to explore a world of boundless creativity, seamlessly blending oils, acrylics, watercolors, and an array of tools on a living canvas while capturing the essence of natural painting media.

Rebelle 7 pushes the boundaries of realism in digital painting with advanced features such as pigment color mixing, oil thickness control, watercolor diffusion, and NanoPixel technology. Whether you're a novice or an experienced painter, illustrator, or concept artist, Rebelle empowers everyone to express their creativity to the fullest.

Version 7 introduces a host of new features, including metallic materials, refined paper and art surfaces, authentic brushes, intricate structures, and captivating patterns and gradients. Compatible with both Windows and macOS, including Apple Silicon M chips devices, Rebelle 7 promises to elevate your paintings to the next level.

Secure the pre-order of Rebelle 7 now and enjoy an exclusive 80% discount, with the standard edition priced at $19.99 (MSRP $89.99) and the Pro edition at $29.99 (MSRP $149.99). This incredible offer is open to both new users and those upgrading from previous versions. Act fast, as this pre-order price is time-limited until November 30, accompanied by a 33% OFF Black Friday sale for other Escape Motions software and add-ons.

As a special bonus, everyone who will share this offer with fellow creatives and post their mention on the Escape Motions forum will receive 6 free Rebelle papers valued at $25.

With an extended money-back guarantee, anyone can request a full refund up to 30 days after the release of the full version on December 14. Pre-order now and unlock a world of artistic possibilities with Rebelle 7!

Rebelle 7: Introducing New Features - Pre-Order from $19.99

