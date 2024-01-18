Priority Countries Confirmed for the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant - Welcome Canada!

Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant - Launch image Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant

Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Confirmed Priority Countries for 2024. Entrepreneurs from nine countries may win! Canada joins the list.

Diamonds Do Good® believes that by supporting entrepreneurs we are helping to shape a sustainable future for all” — Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director of Diamonds Do Good

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant expansion of its global impact, Diamonds Do Goodis proud to reveal the priority countries for the UPG Biashara initiative in the upcoming Class of 2024. The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant, an accelerator for the positive influence of entrepreneurs, will prioritize entrepreneurs from Botswana, Canada, India, Lesotho, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Tanzania. Notably, Canada has been added as a priority country this year.The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is dedicated to assisting small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, promoting inclusivity and inspiration. Over the past two years, deserving UPG Biashara entrepreneurs have received grants of up to USD 100,000. Due to the positive outcomes and effective utilization of the previous grants, Diamonds Do Goodhas chosen to enhance the grant amount by 30%, allowing UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs the opportunity to now receive grants of up to USD 130,000.For the UPG Biashara Class of 2023 the awards comprised eight grants valued at USD 5,000 each, one grant of USD 10,000, and a top-tier grant of USD 20,000. Recipients of the USD 5,000 grants are Richard Seletlo from Botswana, Pooja Singh and Pavan Vyas from India, Desta Ali, Isata Jalloh, and Andrew Sahr Norma from Sierra Leone, as well as Xabrina Micheli'li Thompson and Nonhlanhla Cynthia Mhlongo from South Africa. Elias Elisante, a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur from Tanzania, was awarded the USD 10,000 grant prize for his remarkable entrepreneurial endeavours and his dedication to fostering positive change within his community though education. The Grand Grant prize was given in recognition of the exceptional vision and potential to create a substantial impact on a broader scale to: Eddy Ngonga, a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur from Namibia, winning USD 20,000. His solution, BetterPack Manufacturing upcycles plastic waste to produce durable and attractive plastic pavers and tiles. These grant winning entrepreneurs, affiliated with the UPG Biashara initiative, span diverse industries, demonstrating their dedication to creating a positive impact through their entrepreneurial endeavors.Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director of Diamonds Do Good, expressed the organization's commitment to community strength, stating, “Diamonds Do Goodbelieves that by supporting entrepreneurs we are helping to shape a sustainable future for all. In addition to our support for entrepreneurship in natural diamond mining areas in Africa, and India where 9 out of 10 diamonds are cut and polished, we are pleased to include Canada, the third largest producer of natural diamonds in the world in 2024.”The grant winners will be selected through the robust entrepreneurship ecosystem provided by UPG Biashara. UPG Biashara is an initiative designed to guide entrepreneurs from ideation to business establishment. It offers a comprehensive Learning Journey, collaborating with experts and institutions to impart essential entrepreneurship skills such as leadership, management, accounting, marketing, networking, fundraising, and customer engagement. The program also includes an Action Journey that provides ongoing support through mentorship, exposure, funding, and more. UPG Biashara is offered at no cost to the highly motivated entrepreneurs selected for the program.“Entrepreneurship is empowering and we love that the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant is empowering entrepreneurs across world regions,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global Applications for the Class of 2024 of UPG Biashara opened on September 1, 2023, marking a crucial step in the journey for potential winners of the 2024 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. The application period will close on January 19 31, 2024 11:59 pm CET, with selected candidates notified by the end of January 2024. The successful candidates will commence their Learning Journey in February 2024.Diamonds Do Goodis a global non-profit organization inspired by Nelson Mandela in 2006 to highlight the positive impact of natural diamonds in Southern Africa. Its current focus is on supporting programs that empower people in natural diamond communities worldwide. Diamonds Do Goodis a global non-profit organization inspired by Nelson Mandela in 2006 to highlight the positive impact of natural diamonds in Southern Africa. Its current focus is on supporting programs that empower people in natural diamond communities worldwide. The organization is endorsed by the international natural diamond industry. Visit Diamonds Do Goodfor more information.United People Global is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place.

