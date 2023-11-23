Texan Glass & Solar Control Celebrating 24th Year in Business

A respected 24-year reputation for quality and service is the ultimate testimonial.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In business, an anniversary is more, much more, than just a celebration. It is a milestone of reliability and service and a hard-earned reputation.

It is the exceptional service and reputation of Texan Glass & Solar Control, celebrating 24 years in business in many Texas communities.

Texan Glass & Solar Control, known for its excellence in the industry, stands as a leading, full-service provider specializing in the world of auto glass replacement as well as residential and commercial glass needs. Our services include everything from the intricate craftsmanship of mirrors to the design of shower doors, not to mention the installation of high-quality windows and sophisticated storefront glass.

“Not only our 24 years of expertise with auto glass repairs and replacements,” said A.J. Duensing, Vice President of Texan Glass & Solar, “but also a wide array of services to meet customers glass needs.”

Texan Glass professionals point out that glass and mirrors are popular residential touches to accentuate private homes. Interior designers say strategically placed mirrors can make a home appear open and larger and tabletops can amplify the light in rooms and make living or eating spaces seem more inviting.

Duensing added that while the materials and products are of high quality, it is service, which is the Texan Glass & Solar Control difference. “Our customer service and our uncompromised passion for what we do have been our foundation from the beginning.”

Today, the exceptional 24-year Texan Glass reputation continues as a reflection of the company’s priorities. Customer-focused responsibility, uncompromised attention to quality, and, most importantly, honesty and integrity.

“For 24 years, it has set us apart,” Duensing said with pride. It is the feedback which tells the Texan Glass & Solar Control story best.

• I called Texan Glass to replace the windshield of my 2017 Tahoe. They were cheaper, friendlier, and more responsive.

• Thank you for your kindness. You helped a worried, stressed-out mom and her family in need. The service people were fast, hardworking, and understanding!

• Jay, Bret, and the staff are professional and courteous. My truck was in and out in no time and at a price that cannot be beaten.

• Absolutely the best company, not just for Texas but, my experience living in a dozen states! The quality speaks for itself but, what doesn’t get recognized a lot of times is the folks behind the scenes.

