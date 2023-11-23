Visionary Indian Entrepreneur Shreyaan Daga Launches 'Skill Titans' on CNBC TV18, Pioneering Teen Entrepreneurship
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shreyaan Daga, the young entrepreneur who founded oll.co at the age of 15 in 2020 and gained national recognition on Shark Tank India Season 2 at 18, is making waves again. Today, he proudly announces the launch of "Skill Titans," a revolutionary entrepreneurial competition program for teenagers to pitch their big ideas featured on CNBC, dedicated to nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit in teenagers. Now, OLL is expanding its wings, inviting schools all across the globe to partner and start ‘Skill Titans’ for their city and country.
Skill Titans is an entrepreneurship competition empowering tomorrow's leaders today. Broadcasted on CNBC TV18, Skill Titans provides a platform for teenagers to pitch their bold ideas and cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset from an early age. It's more than a competition; it's a movement that empowers the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and change-makers.
Explaining about Skill Titans, Shreyaan Daga said, "Skill Titans is more than just a teenage competition. It is a movement to inspire and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs who will shape the future of the world. We invite schools from all over the world to join us in this mission and to unleash the limitless potential of their students."
Skill Titans is extending a global call to all schools. OLL urges educational institutions worldwide to embrace and integrate the Skill Titans program into their curriculum. This initiative is designed to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and foster young innovators on a global scale.
By incorporating the Skill Titans entrepreneurship competition into their educational framework, schools can go beyond traditional academics and cultivate essential non-academic skills. This integration aims to nurture qualities such as creativity, critical thinking, and resilience among students. Whether in bustling urban centers or remote villages, Skill Titans is a winning blueprint for schools seeking to elevate their educational standards and promote excellence. Join us in shaping a future where the entrepreneurial spirit thrives among the youth.
School administrators, educators, and students worldwide are invited to seize this opportunity. Let's collaborate, innovate, and redefine education.
“Together, we'll build a world where every young learner becomes a Skill Titan and a successful innovator for tomorrow.” Shreyaan Daga added.
At just 18 years old, Shreyaan Daga is already leaving his mark on the entrepreneurial landscape. His journey began when he dropped out of school after the 10th grade to passionately pursue learning and skill development. As the co-founder of oll.co, his mission is clear: to empower one billion individuals globally to achieve their dreams through skill acquisition.
OLL.CO serves as a groundbreaking platform connecting learners with educators worldwide, offering a diverse array of skills—from life skills to technology, hobbies, languages, cultures, and beyond. Daga's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and growth has been pivotal to the success of oll.co and the empowerment of young artists.
"In my formative years, balancing academic and entrepreneurial aspirations at The Cathedral and John Connon School honed essential skills for my future endeavors," says Daga, the founder, underscoring his commitment to education and empowerment.
In an inspiring display of social responsibility, Shreyaan Daga, in his previous venture at age 8 on "LiveBefore," sold paintings and donated the entire proceeds to the Bal Asha Trust Orphanage in Mumbai. This altruistic endeavor reflects his dedication to making a positive impact beyond the business realm. Daga's commitment to OLL's mission was evident when he expressed a refusal to sell the platform until it impacts one billion students.
Connect with Shreyaan Daga on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/shreyaandaga/ and explore OLL.co's offerings on their website: https://www.oll.co/.
About OLL.co
OLL.CO is a global platform connecting learners with educators, offering a wide range of skills from life skills to technology, hobbies, languages, cultures, and more. Founded by Shreyaan Daga, oll.co is on a mission to help one billion people achieve their dreams through skill acquisition. Explore the possibilities at https://www.oll.co/.
As OLL continues to evolve, it serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, challenging conventional norms and demonstrating that age is not a barrier to effecting meaningful change in the business world. The success of OLL underscores the transformative power of practical and targeted approaches in the EdTech industry, emphasizing the platform's dedication to empowering students and reshaping the future of education in the world.
Sudarshan Daga
Skill Titans is an entrepreneurship competition empowering tomorrow's leaders today. Broadcasted on CNBC TV18, Skill Titans provides a platform for teenagers to pitch their bold ideas and cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset from an early age. It's more than a competition; it's a movement that empowers the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and change-makers.
Explaining about Skill Titans, Shreyaan Daga said, "Skill Titans is more than just a teenage competition. It is a movement to inspire and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs who will shape the future of the world. We invite schools from all over the world to join us in this mission and to unleash the limitless potential of their students."
Skill Titans is extending a global call to all schools. OLL urges educational institutions worldwide to embrace and integrate the Skill Titans program into their curriculum. This initiative is designed to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and foster young innovators on a global scale.
By incorporating the Skill Titans entrepreneurship competition into their educational framework, schools can go beyond traditional academics and cultivate essential non-academic skills. This integration aims to nurture qualities such as creativity, critical thinking, and resilience among students. Whether in bustling urban centers or remote villages, Skill Titans is a winning blueprint for schools seeking to elevate their educational standards and promote excellence. Join us in shaping a future where the entrepreneurial spirit thrives among the youth.
School administrators, educators, and students worldwide are invited to seize this opportunity. Let's collaborate, innovate, and redefine education.
“Together, we'll build a world where every young learner becomes a Skill Titan and a successful innovator for tomorrow.” Shreyaan Daga added.
At just 18 years old, Shreyaan Daga is already leaving his mark on the entrepreneurial landscape. His journey began when he dropped out of school after the 10th grade to passionately pursue learning and skill development. As the co-founder of oll.co, his mission is clear: to empower one billion individuals globally to achieve their dreams through skill acquisition.
OLL.CO serves as a groundbreaking platform connecting learners with educators worldwide, offering a diverse array of skills—from life skills to technology, hobbies, languages, cultures, and beyond. Daga's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and growth has been pivotal to the success of oll.co and the empowerment of young artists.
"In my formative years, balancing academic and entrepreneurial aspirations at The Cathedral and John Connon School honed essential skills for my future endeavors," says Daga, the founder, underscoring his commitment to education and empowerment.
In an inspiring display of social responsibility, Shreyaan Daga, in his previous venture at age 8 on "LiveBefore," sold paintings and donated the entire proceeds to the Bal Asha Trust Orphanage in Mumbai. This altruistic endeavor reflects his dedication to making a positive impact beyond the business realm. Daga's commitment to OLL's mission was evident when he expressed a refusal to sell the platform until it impacts one billion students.
Connect with Shreyaan Daga on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/shreyaandaga/ and explore OLL.co's offerings on their website: https://www.oll.co/.
About OLL.co
OLL.CO is a global platform connecting learners with educators, offering a wide range of skills from life skills to technology, hobbies, languages, cultures, and more. Founded by Shreyaan Daga, oll.co is on a mission to help one billion people achieve their dreams through skill acquisition. Explore the possibilities at https://www.oll.co/.
As OLL continues to evolve, it serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, challenging conventional norms and demonstrating that age is not a barrier to effecting meaningful change in the business world. The success of OLL underscores the transformative power of practical and targeted approaches in the EdTech industry, emphasizing the platform's dedication to empowering students and reshaping the future of education in the world.
Sudarshan Daga
Clonefutura Live Solutions Pvt Ltd
clonefutura@gmail.com